AsSIS has been fighting for years for the protection of health and rights, especially of the little ones.

Today, with ContiamoCi !, Di.Co. school and on the legal criticality of pursuing in the imposition of this health device. We have repeatedly written about the limits and risks of using these tools now, with the beginning of the school year, we want to let the ds know that the mask for children is not a health tool but was a political tool that we hope will not reoccurring more.

The will of all the signatory associations is to put at the center the physical and psychological health of children and young people in school and to accompany managers in making choices based on common sense and the scientific evidence of international studies.

You can download the letter and make it yours by sending it to the managers, teachers, parents of your children’s classes by attaching the expert opinion on the psychological impact that you find HERE and the document that you find HERE in which the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. . Giovanni Rezza, in response to the request (aimed at demonstrating the usefulness of the device without having repercussions on psycho-physical health) for a copy of the documentation certifying studies and risks / benefits of the prolonged daily use of masks imposed on minors from 6 years of age of age, declares that the Ministry of Health “as far as he is concerned, he is not in possession of the specific documentation required “.