(ANSA) – NAPLES, FEBRUARY 21 – Violent riots took place yesterday afternoon in the juvenile prison of Airola, in the province of Benevento where there was a clash between foreign prisoners and Neapolitan prisoners. The riots continued into the night.



According to what has been learned, before calm returned, a group of prisoners literally uprooted the armored door of a cell, causing damage to the walls of the prison section.



“The juvenile institutes in Campania – comment Auricchio Ciro of the USPP and Eugenio Ferrandino of the UIL PA PP – have become an explosive mixture due to the promiscuity between Italian and foreign prisoners. It is the latter – underline the two trade unionists – who have become the authors of various acts of violence, including against prison police personnel and are reluctant to any prison rules or treatment”. Basically, according to Auricchio and Ferrandino, “they add to those of our territory, aggravating an already precarious situation”. “We ask – conclude the two trade unionists – for the partial closure of the juvenile institution and the start of work already scheduled and which can no longer be postponed given the structural decline of the Airolo institution. Finally, congratulations to the command of the institution, which with great professionalism to avoid the worst”. (HANDLE).

