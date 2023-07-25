Clash between University of Extremadura and Spanish Government over Financing of Medicine Places in UEx

Title: Clash Between University of Extremadura and Spanish Government Over Medicine Financing

A conflict has arisen between the University of Extremadura (UEx) and the acting Government of Spain regarding the financing of Medicine places at the UEx. In a recent press release, the central Executive announced plans to allocate two million euros to increase the number of new entry vacancies in this degree program by 29%. However, it has come to light that the UEx had already informed the government more than a month ago that this increase would not be possible.

Despite being aware that the plan to address the shortage of doctors by increasing the number of places at the UEx has failed due to disagreements, the government announced this measure that will not be carried out. The reasons behind this clash between the UEx and the government stem from economic factors and differences in criteria.

Traditionally, the UEx has offered 120 places in Medicine to new students. However, for the 2021/2022 academic year, the Ministries of Health and Universities requested medical faculties to increase their intake by 15%, with a financial compensation promised to those who complied. The joint commission of the SES (Health Service of Extremadura) and the UEx accepted the proposal, leading to an increase of 10% in the number of places (from 120 to 132) during the 2022/2023 academic year, without receiving any financial consideration.

For the 2023/2024 academic year, the UEx agreed to increase the number of places to 138, aiming to fulfill the government’s request of a 15% increase, thereby expecting to receive around two million euros for the expansion. This funding would have enabled the university to strengthen teaching staff and acquire more resources. However, the government insisted on reaching 161 places, while the UEx argued that the maximum they could accommodate was 138, considering the limitations of their teaching staff and resources.

As a result of this disagreement, the UEx will not increase the number of places, and for the 2024/2025 academic year, they will revert to the previous number of 120 places. The next academic year will maintain the 132 places to avoid any harm to future students amidst this ongoing conflict, which originated when the pre-registration and enrollment period was imminent.

The clash between the UEx and the Spanish Government highlights the challenges of coordinating educational policies and economic considerations within the healthcare sector. Both parties have differing opinions on the calculation of increased places, further complicating the resolution of the situation.

