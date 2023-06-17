Clash in Rome: house search of the youtuber under investigation, checks on 5 mobile phones – breaking latest news

The Carabinieri are conducting a search in the home of Matteo Di Pietro, the young man under investigation for vehicular homicide for the death of Manuel. The preliminary investigation is carried out under delegation from the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office.

There are a total of five telephones on which the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office has entrusted technical advice in the context of the investigation into the Casal Palocco accident, which cost the life of Manuel, a five-year-old boy. These are the mobile devices seized from the five people who were aboard the Lamborghini SUV that crashed into the Smart. The objective of those who investigate is to identify, in addition to the videos, messages useful for the investigation and for reconstructing what happened on 14 June last. At the moment in the file, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino, only Matteo Di Pietro, the twenty-year-old who was driving, remains under investigation, but the position of the other four, three boys and a girl, remains under investigation by the investigators.

Di Pietro is part of the TheBorderline group, author of challenges to be posted online. After the accident, the police had also acquired the phones of the other people, three boys and a girl, who were aboard the Lamborghini. In these hours, meanwhile, the judicial police are carrying out a series of hearings of witnesses, including those belonging to the collective. In the coming days, the mother of the child who was with him on board the Smart overwhelmed by the SUV will also be heard.

Manuel’s father: “Ripped from this infamous world“ – “We will always love you!”. This is what the father of the 5-year-old boy who died in the Casal Palocco accident in Rome on 14 June wrote on his Instagram profile.

“They were running like crazy for two days. Shortly before we saw them pass near the gas station, and disappear in less than a second, then we heard the roar”. In Casal Palocco everyone keeps repeating that the Lamborghini suv of The Borderline that ran over the Smart little Manuel who lost his life, went at a crazy speed. And they still can’t get over it. “This story – says one of the inhabitants – hit us like a bullet”. What happened, adds another citizen, “could have happened to anyone our. If someone saw the cameras they would understand what we are talking about”. And many also take it out on those who “rented that car”. Everyone’s main thought, however, goes to little Manuel’s family. “I think – says Barbara – that it is right that the neighborhood and all the neighboring areas unite to make a torchlight vigil to express both closeness to the family and our dissent to certain behaviors. All peacefully. Hoping above all that it will be attended by the young and very young who follow all these social channels “. When? “As soon as possible – she adds – we will speak with the president of the Consortium and with the town hall to be able to organize it “.

Influencer defends Borderline friends: ‘A tragic accident, stay close to him‘ – “What happened to our friends is a tragic accident. The dynamics are not yet known but we ask you if possible not to throw yourself at them but rather to be close to them without aggravating the moral situation with bad words which is certainly already very heavy “. So in a story on the Instagram page, the influencer Pirlasv, posting a photo with fellow Borderline YouTuber, investigated for the Casal Palocco accident in Rome, in which the 5-year-old Manuel died. In another story, the influencer – who has 239,000 followers on Instagram, and who has 1.38 million subscribers on YouTube – expresses his condolences and “closeness to the victim’s family”. In reality he is not the only one to defend Matteo Di Pietro. In addition to the insults, in fact, many under the suspect’s last post tried to defend him: “many who comment have not understood that first you have to understand the dynamics of the accident well or not? The video was cut to clips anyway and there is no trace of the accident so before judging” and insulting “inform yourself well”, writes a boy, while another user specifies: “I can’t understand all this anger towards them I don’t think they wanted to kill the poor soul”.

Moige: ‘Close all TheBorderline social channels immediately’ – Immediately close TheBorderline channels from all social networks and don’t just make them private. This is the position of Moige, the Italian parents’ movement, which has already presented a formal request following the tragic accident in Rome.

“In a few minutes the lives of many families were destroyed, the one involved in the accident, but also those of the kids in the car who thought they were pulling a stunt that would bring many followers to their channels”, comments Antonio Affinita, director general of Moige. “There is a need for greater civic and road education, starting from schools, but there is another element that we cannot ignore: once again, a mortal challenge has started from social networks, which has cost a human life”.

Hence the formal request of the Moige association, to close the channels of the youtuber group: “These are dangerous contents, which push other young people to emulate them. Social media can be a vehicle of values, entertainment and knowledge, but also a risky a sounding board for content of this type, which affects children in a profoundly negative way, at an age in which one is easily influenced. It is necessary to reward those who convey ethical values ​​and sound principles, rather than those who convey potentially harmful messages”, he concludes Affinity.