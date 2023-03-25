Abolish the crime of torture. Take away parental authority from detained and convicted mothers. They have sparked bitter controversy in the opposition, but also internal disagreements and a sudden stop, two proposals on prison born in the Brothers of Italy house. And, at the end of an incandescent day, marked by accusations of “inhumanity” reaching the majority from the left, the president of the justice commission of FdI, Ciro Maschio, assures the Courier: «A storm in a teacup, a free “procured alarm”. I do not understand what has triggered the delirium of the opposition. These are proposals presented by a small group of FdI deputies, whose scheduling has never been discussed, let alone hypothesized, in the many presidency offices of the Justice Commission. The one on the crime of torture dates back to November. The other on parental authority in the last legislature and I don’t know it has been resubmitted. But it was never talked about anyway. I urge everyone not to throw fuel on the fire and stay focused on the real agenda.’ “It is not a question of abolishing the crime of torture but typifying it as in international conventions”, confirms the president of the FdI deputies, Tommaso Foti. The government is reportedly thinking of a measure that revises the entire matter, with a broader look to also include international crimes.

It didn’t start well yesterday. From Strasbourg had arrived the report of the Cpt, organ anti-torture of the Council of Europe, which describes our prisons as “violent and overcrowded”. And on the basis of inspections in 2022, he reported too many beatings and stabbings among prisoners in an overcrowded situation which in some institutes, such as in Monza, reaches a capacity of 154%. “It’s true, our prisons are overcrowded, but we have plans,” admitted the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio. See also Covid home care. But how are things really? Here's what Gimbe, Pact for Science and Ministry of Health say

But to raise the political tension the two proposals. One, signed by Imma Vietri (FdI), which provides for the abrogation of the crimes of torture and incitement of public officials to commit torture and the introduction of a new common aggravating circumstance. Reason: the penalties provided for by the case introduced in 2017 are “disproportionate” and the “strict use of force by the police during an arrest or in public order operations” or “the placing of a detainee in an overcrowded cell. The penitentiary police “would risk denunciations on a daily basis due to the unlivable conditions of the prisons”. Proposal that generated the immediate protest of the dem, with the appeal to the head of state of Ilaria Cucchi.