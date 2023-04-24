Clash with Moscow at the UN. Lavrov attacks the United States

The airspace above Moscow’s Vnukovo airport has been closed due to a potential drone strike. The emergency services reported it to TASS. “Law enforcement agencies have received reports that an unknown unmanned aerial vehicle has been sighted in the skies above Vnukovo Airport. The airspace has been closed for safety reasons,” it said.



Ukraine, Guterres to Lavrov: ‘The Russian invasion violates the UN Charter’

Clash at the UN in the Security Council chaired by Russia. Foreign Minister Lavrov attacks the United States, accusing them of ‘destroying globalization, undermining multilateralism in the Asia-Pacific region and, by imposing their world order, of going against the UN Charter’. ‘The Russian invasion violates the Charter of the United Nations,’ replies Secretary General Guterres.

“Again, as during the Cold War, we have come to a dangerous line, and perhaps even more dangerous.” This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov as he presided over the meeting of the UN Security Council. “The situation is exacerbated by the loss of faith in multilateralism. Western financial and economic aggression destroys the benefits of globalization – he said – The US and its allies are abandoning diplomacy and pressing for the resolution of disputes on the battlefield”.

Lavrov: ‘The system centered on the United Nations is going through a deep crisis’

Kiev, close to a total exchange of prisoners with Moscow Ukraine is approaching a total exchange of prisoners with Russia: the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Rbc-Ukraine. “Our country is approaching a free-for-all exchange with Russia, and it is real. Yes, in principle we are approaching that. Let’s look at the numbers again. To date, more than 2,200 prisoners. This is an unprecedented case in history: no one has ever done such a thing. All exchanges take place after the end of hostilities and not during,” he clarified.

Kiev, ‘we are also counterattacking in Bakhmut’ In Bakhmut, in Donetsk, the Ukrainian army is conducting defense operations and launching counterattacks, said the commander of the Kiev land forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, as reported by Ukrinform citing the military media center. “Our fighters are not only conducting defensive actions at Bakhmut, but also active counterattacks. This gives us the opportunity to hold back the Russian offensive for several months and not to widen the front, destroy the enemy’s best units and buy time” , said the general, adding that “the situation is under control”.

Prigozhin, ‘Take no more prisoners, kill them all’ The day Russian forces take control of the entire city of Bakhmut, “that day the Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner private military company, said this in a comment on the situation on the field posted on his Telegram channel. “Regarding Bakhmut’s carnage – writes Prigozhin – our job is to slaughter the Ukrainian army, not give them the opportunity to gather for a counter-offensive. In this sense we are achieving a success and I give my men a vote of five stars. While I would give myself a three minus, because it was necessary to slaughter them more so that not a single Ukrainian soldier was left alive. But as soon as we finish dealing with Bakhmut, as soon as we drive the last soldier out of the city or he we will annihilate in the city, that day the Ukrainian counter-offensive will begin”. Indeed, according to the head of Wagner, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky needs the “biggest victory”. As for the reasons why the Ukrainian counter-offensive has not yet begun, Prigozhin cites the mud created by the thaw and rain and Zelensky’s willingness to concentrate on resisting Bakhmut at least until May 9 to “spoil the party” for the Russians in anniversary of victory in World War II. Prigozhin concludes with a tribute to Zelensky himself, stating that “no matter how much he is criticized”, he is operating “in a highly professional manner”.

Kiev, Moscow in defensive position everywhere except Bakhmut “The Russians have gone completely into a defensive position everywhere. The only points on the front where they launch offensives are at Bakhmut and Avdiivka which they try to take from the north. Then there are local hostilities in the town of Marinka,” he said in an interview. the head of Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov told Rbc Ukraine, who added: “Both in Avdiivka and in Marinka, the tactics are identical, as in Bakhmut, just an attempt to wipe the settlement off the face of the earth”.

