A big brawl with blows of straps e boltssmoke bombs flying together with bottles of beer e small tables of a bar. The umpteenth episode of ultras violence took place in the early afternoon in Genovanear via Bobbio, where two groups of Sampdoria e Cremonathe two teams that today at 16.30 face each other in the stadium Luigi Ferraris in the match valid for the 29th day of A league. The ultras involved seem to be around fifty: Three have remained woundedothers 38 They were identified. On the spot the police cars and the men of the Digos to clarify the dynamics of what happened.

According to the first assumptions, it seems that some of the gray fans were within a bar when someone alerted them that a small group was coming fans sampdorians. At that point the two groups faced each other in a sort of rissa da saloon in the middle of the streets of Genoa. Three Cremonese supporters suffered the worst and were transported in hospital in yellow code for the contusions reported.

Stock photo