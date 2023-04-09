Home Health Clashes between ultras before Sampdoria-Cremonese, saloon brawl on the streets of Genoa: three injured, 38 identified
Health

Clashes between ultras before Sampdoria-Cremonese, saloon brawl on the streets of Genoa: three injured, 38 identified

by admin

A big brawl with blows of straps e boltssmoke bombs flying together with bottles of beer e small tables of a bar. The umpteenth episode of ultras violence took place in the early afternoon in Genovanear via Bobbio, where two groups of Sampdoria e Cremonathe two teams that today at 16.30 face each other in the stadium Luigi Ferraris in the match valid for the 29th day of A league. The ultras involved seem to be around fifty: Three have remained woundedothers 38 They were identified. On the spot the police cars and the men of the Digos to clarify the dynamics of what happened.

According to the first assumptions, it seems that some of the gray fans were within a bar when someone alerted them that a small group was coming fans sampdorians. At that point the two groups faced each other in a sort of rissa da saloon in the middle of the streets of Genoa. Three Cremonese supporters suffered the worst and were transported in hospital in yellow code for the contusions reported.

Stock photo

See also  "Safeguarding and enhancing those who work in healthcare as priority interventions"

You may also like

Has ‘middle age’ disappeared? Or has she moved...

Save 100 euros a month without any effort...

Ukraine-Russia war April 9 live news | Estonia:...

Taiwan, China encircles the island with a maxi-military...

He has an illness in the gym, a...

Organ donation can save lives!

“The Risen One wins the cold winds of...

France, 4-storey condominium collapses in the center of...

What do oral hygiene, heart and high blood...

12 flowering perennials for shade with profuse blooms...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy