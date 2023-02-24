The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, during the delivery of the press Bishops of the Republic, launched an appeal to young people, after the violence outside the Michelangiolo high school in Florence. “Civilization is an antidote to violence,” she said. And the controversies do not subside after that the minister’s words of the Instruction Giuseppe Valditara, who defined “improper” the letter from the principal about fascism. The Tuscan administrator also intervenes: “School directors are leaders, they make their own choices”.

MATTARELLA’S MESSAGE

“You act as so many girls and boys do in Italy and in other countries, practicing solidarity, common commitment. All of this is an antidote, a dam, even against violence and for this I thank you, because it indicates a model of life that it contrasts with that of arrogance, oppression, violence. Unfortunately we often see it: violence in families, violence in homes, violence against women, violence in many circumstances on the street, in recent days even in front of a school against children”. This was stated by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella at the delivery of the Alfieri della Repubblica awards.

VALDITARA’S SPECIFICATIONS

“Many things have been said, but I have not announced sanctions”. The Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara writes on twitter about his interview with Mattino 5 in which he also spoke of the open letter of a head teacher of a high school in Florence to her students after the clashes of recent days in front of a Florentine institute .

Florence, the principal Annalisa Savino after the letter on Fascism: ‘It was for students’ See also the diet of the fittest woman in the world

THE INTERVENTION OF THE SUPERVISOR

“Principals are leaders of their educational institution, they represent it and have responsibility for this legal representation, but also from an educational point of view. They have to make choices and assume responsibility in relation to the context in which they live”. As Robert Curtolo, director of the Regional School Office for Tuscany, regarding the letter from the principal of the Da Vinci high school, Annalisa Savino. “I am an administrator and I do not make political judgments. I would bring it back to the school”, concluded the director of the school office.