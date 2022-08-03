We have introduced many free DOS games before, including: Chinese DOS, out-of-print game protection project, Xiaobawang game console web version, etc. Most of these are Chinese games. If you prefer to play some foreign DOS games, such as : Civilization Empire, Doom Warrior, THE OREGON TRAIL, or Bombing Superman, etc. The CLASSIC RELOAD to be introduced is very good, including more than 6,000 free DOS/Windows games, no need to install, just open the browser to play, And it will be updated at any time.

The games provided by CLASSIC RELOAD are free to play and can be activated directly in the browser, and the instructions also specifically state that they are for “educational and research purposes”. And the browser they recommend to use the latest version of Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox, I tested Microsoft Edge also can:



Scroll down the home page to find some recommended classic old games. Those who don’t know what to play can refer to:



There are also randomly recommended games and software categories at the bottom, so in addition to playing games, you can also find some classic old software on this website:



Click Genre to view game categories, including Action, Adventure, First Person Shooter (FPS), Puzzle, Racing, RPG, Simulation, Sports ), Strategy, Educational, Collections, and Non-English Games:



For example, if you go to the FPS option, you can browse all the first-person shooter games, and what operating system will be marked at the bottom left:



In addition to DOS, Platform operating systems include Sega Genesis, Commodore 64, Windows 3.X, Amiga OS, Arcade and ZX Spectrum, and many more:



Click New to browse the newly added games or software:



In addition, the Top menu is also good. Here is a list of the most popular games. People who don’t know what to play can also find it here:



You can also find it from the year, the earliest from 1972 to 2017, the game library is really rich:



The only downside is that there are really too many ads. Although it is said to be free for everyone to play, this number has already affected the game a bit.

After entering the in-game page, click the PLAY button on the screen to start playing. If you think the ads are annoying, he also provides a full screen function, you can play in full screen with one click:

