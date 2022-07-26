all owned“World of Warcraft”Game time players can experience the full content of this expansion at no additional cost

Players can also enjoy 1.5 times the experience value bonus before the expansion

On the frozen throne of the Icecrown Fortress, Athanasius, who was once a heroic paladin prince, was finally corrupted or even completely irrational due to his passion and persistence in saving his subjects. Menethil, the Lich King, is about to lead his army of undead into Azeroth, declaring war on all life in this land. Blizzard Entertainment today (26) was officially announced onwill be9 moon 27 Day (Tue) officially launched“World of Warcraft®》The critically acclaimed second expansion—“World of Warcraft®: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Edition™in this expansion, the Horde and the Alliance are able to fight again“World of Warcraft®》One of the most classic villains and leads the character towards a story-matching ending; all have“World of Warcraft”Game time players can experience the full content of the expansion at no additional cost.This expansion pack will be launched globally at 6:00 a.m. Taiwan time, and will be available in allWorld of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic Edition™Server is open.

To fight the Lich King, players will embark on a treacherous journey throughNorth Rift ContinentFrozen forests and snow-capped peaks on the top of the game—the largest land map ever released in any Blizzard expansion pack (although this record will be replaced by an upcomingWorld of Warcraft: Rise of the Dragon™beyond the expansion).Players will see here“World of Warcraft®》Overcome the tough challenges that come, take Icecrown Citadel and defeat one of the most dangerous foes Azeroth has ever seen in one of the game’s most spectacular scenery and a beloved storyline.

“The classic setting of Wrath of the Lich King has many elements, including a vast frozen map, unique dungeons and raids, the story of Prince Arthas, and its gripping ending.” World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale said: “These elements are one of the reasons players and Blizzard employees love this expansion so much. We look forward to bringing returning players back to the original classic experience, and looking forward to the first time they set foot on the board. A great adventure for new players to Azeroth.”

As this expansion goes live, we’ll be simultaneously launching a terrifyingdeath knight hero class.This class is open to all players, starting at level 55 class. Death knights once served under the Lich King, adept at using dark magic and talismans to defeat foes.we joined“World of Warcraft”originalachievement system, allowing players to celebrate their victories with a variety of different game achievements.In addition, we also addInscription Professional Skillsso that players can carve glyphs with power-enhancing effects that can change the appearance, and even nature, of spells and skills.

Players can experienceWrath of the Lich King™》version total 13 An unforgettable dungeon, challenge your combat skills and test new ones along the way, like Ankhart: The Old Kingdom. There, players will fight fiercely with the men of the ancient god Yoggsalen. In addition, you also have the opportunity to witness “Stratholme’s Choice” again, recreating the classic tragedy in the history of Warcraft, which finally led to the fall of Prince Arthas.Blessed are players who want to experience difficult challenges: this part of the expansion pack is launched 9 different team copiesincluding from“World of Warcraft”Pre-expansion version of Naxxramas and Onyxia’s Lair (updated version). Of course, it also includes a copy of Icecrown Citadel, where the story of the Lich King ushered in its final and brilliant ending.

Before the official launch, players can get 1.5x experience points during the “Happy Journey” event, which will last until September 27thWrath of the Lich King Classic Editionuntil online.Before the release of the expansion, all have“World of Warcraft”Game time players can create death knight characters on the classic server (a classic server can only have one death knight), and by September 27th onThe Burning Crusade Classic Edition™Level up your character to level 70. In addition, players can also purchase additional upgrades, such as new cosmetic items, etc. If you do not already have a full-level character, you can also purchase a level 70 character boost service.