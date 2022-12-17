For years treated for depression to no avail. She didn’t understand why he was so confused and forgot many important things. Then at 30 the diagnosis: ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), a developmental deficit and manifests itself with inattention, impulsivity and hyperactivity. In psychiatry, ADHD is ignored or overlooked. Sometimes it goes undiagnosed and continues into adulthood.
“Everything is fine
See also Not only constipation among the possible causes of hard and dry stools but also this hidden pathology