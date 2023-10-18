Clé de Peau Beauté’s research on the skin and the products developed

Did you know that even the skin has its own intelligence? Well yes, the skin is able to recognize the positive and negative stimuli that come to it and then uses them to keep the epidermis in good condition. We can affirm this thanks to the research of Clé de Peau Beauté, for those who don’t know it is a famous brand of the Shiseido group. After years and years of studies, the luxury brand has capitalized on its scientific discoveries to then develop new products for the skin, so as to improve its repair and defense capabilities.

From 26 to 28 June this summer, Clé de Peau Beauté organized an event in Tokyo where the guests who took part were able to visit the brand’s laboratories to fully understand the technologies behind the products and the research behind basis of the new approach to skincare. Also during the event, the genetic network of the skin was presented for the first time. The intelligence of the skin was also shown visually with the help of the Japanese artist Rafik Anadol. He managed to create the immersive installation “Unseen Intelligence” based on the data clusters provided by the company. Everything was commented by Kiyoshi Sato, Chief Technology Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté: “Together we have managed to reveal a world that we know exists.”

The 4D firming serum

From the first moment the Clé de Peau Beauté brand was born, its goal has always been the same: being able to understand the true potential of the skin. As we have already said, after several years of study and thanks to the most advanced scientific techniques, the brand has managed to understand that the skin has its own intelligence and consequently has created innovative skincare products. Among the various products we have the latest news regarding il Firming Serum Supreme, it is a 4D firming serum created on the basis of the results of research done to understand what the characteristics of toned skin are. The serum formula allows us to improve our toned skin both on the surface and in depth. But one thing is certain: Clé de Peau Beauté is not only limited to developing innovative products in its laboratories, but also to implementing some skin treatments. Their products are certainly excellent for taking care of the skin, its elasticity and its luminosity, but that’s not all. The brand has also implemented a massage routine, il Lifting V-Force Exercise. What is it for and why was it designed? We continue in the next paragraph.

Il Lifting V-Force Exercise

The Lifting V-Force Exercise is an innovative massage routine that helps us improve skin physique as it acts on the piloerector muscles. As time passes these weaken, which is why massage can be very effective to avoid losing the definition of the face.

In any case, the combination of the 4D firming serum and the V-Force Exercise Lifting allows us to have perfect skin. On the one hand we have the serum that it has inside un potente Root Hybrid Complexwhich acts on the anti-gravity structures within the skin, on the other hand we have facial exercises that strengthen the surface seal of the balls.

It didn’t end here. We also have another important component that is always part of the brand’s new products. We’re talking about Skin-Empowering Illuminator, it helps us hydrate, renew and make our skin brighter. Various tests carried out on approximately 29 women confirm this. After two weeks of using the serum and facial exercises, the skin was 10% firmer and 52% more elastic. The result after four weeks is decidedly perfect skin.

