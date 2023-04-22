Clean and care for parquet properly: Follow these tips!

Installing a parquet floor in your house has many positive aspects. It gives the rooms an authentic and natural look, it can be used for almost any design, it is also durable and affordable. Maintenance isn’t difficult either, although there are a few things to consider, such as whether your hardwood floor is oiled, varnished, or neither. In this article, we present methods that you can use to clean any type of parquet. We also give you tips on how to care for and protect it.

Cleaning parquet – How to care for your wooden floor in general

Before we tell you how to clean your hardwood floor, let’s briefly explain why you should do it. Parquet is made of wood. Wood is a natural material and easily absorbs moisture, grease and dirt. In order to enjoy your parquet floor for a long time, it is important to care for it regularly.

Step 1: Vacuum and Sweep. Vacuuming is a good first step in cleaning your hardwood floor. Because it is made up of pieces of wood of different sizes, you can use the vacuum cleaner to reach the dirt between the cracks.

Then sweep the parquet floor. Sweeping is important to pick up any debris that the vacuum missed. You can use a normal broom for this, but you can also use a dust-free dry mop. Some even have special cloths for wooden floors.

Step 2: Wipe with little water. Once sealed, you can clean the parquet using a damp mop. The trick is to use as little water as possible. Start in a corner of the room and wipe in a figure eight to remove excess dirt. Wring out the mop thoroughly and mop the floor again to remove excess water until the parquet is dry.

Notice: It is best to perform the above steps once every two weeks. If you follow these steps regularly, you won’t need to deep clean as often. You also prevent dirt from accumulating between the wooden panels.

For a deep clean, follow these steps

Step 1: Start with a general cleaning: Go through the steps of sweeping and vacuuming the floors.

Step 2: Get hold of hardwood floor products or make your own cleaning solution: There are many different cleaning solutions for your parquet floors, but some not only clean the parquet but also seal it. This is important because additional sealing increases the longevity and durability of the floor.

Tipp: Beware of commercial products that enrich the soil with nutrients and additives.

Warning! Avoid wax products or other cleaning products that promise a shine. These cause problems when it comes time to apply a new coating.

Cleaning parquet with detergent – how to make your own cleaning solution? You don’t necessarily have to buy a commercial product if you’d rather make your own solution. Most home remedies that are safe for hardwood floors contain a simple mix of mild dish soap. Mix a bucket of warm water with ¼ cup (60 ml) of mild dish soap.

Tipp: You can add a little vinegar (maximum 3 teaspoons) to remove grease stains from treated parquet floors. Do not use more than this amount as vinegar is a degreaser and can attack the oil coating. To be on the safe side, you can wipe your parquet floor again with just water.

Step 3: Mop the hardwood floors. The most important thing when mopping parquet, regardless of a cleaning product, is that you only use a minimal amount of water.

If you bought a commercial cleaner, be sure to follow the directions and dilute the cleaner with the right amount of water. Don’t forget to empty the mop thoroughly after soaking in the water.

Do the same if you use your own cleaning solution.

Warning! Water is an enemy to the health of wooden floors! Use as little as possible!

Tips on how to protect your parquet from dirt

The best solution to being able to clean your hardwood floor is to prevent it from getting dirty in the first place. So you can never completely prevent the floor from getting dirty, but the following tips can help you.

Get a rug for areas that are heavily committed.

that are heavily committed. doormat : Wiping your shoes properly leaves less dirt on the floor. And less moisture in wet weather.

: Wiping your shoes properly leaves less dirt on the floor. And less moisture in wet weather. Trim your pet’s claws : Dogs are particularly prone to scratching wooden floors when they are excited or when guests are approaching.

: Dogs are particularly prone to scratching wooden floors when they are excited or when guests are approaching. If necessary, wipe away stains: If something is spilled on the floor, take a moment to wipe it up immediately.

Tipp: Food or liquid spills are best cleaned with a damp cloth.

