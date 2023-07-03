CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY License Affiliate Program: Individual, science-based and natural medicine treatment

CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY offers an innovative method to accompany addicts on their way to recovery. The therapy is based on individual, science-based programs and natural medicine treatment tools. As a participant in the CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY License Affiliate Program, you will have the opportunity to accompany people on their journey to recovery and to help them live healthy and addiction-free lives.

Focus on individual support

With CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY, the focus is on people. Each client receives a personal and individual treatment, in which a professional team develops a tailor-made program. Through a thorough anamnesis and a holistic view of the person, the specific needs and challenges are recorded. This enables the licensed partners to use targeted therapies and interventions to support the client in the best possible way.

Scientifically based approaches

The CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY license affiliate program is based on many years of research and practical experience. The treatment tools used are scientifically sound and have proven themselves over a period of more than two decades. This ensures that the therapy is effective and successful. By using proven methods and techniques, Licensed Partners can ensure that they provide their clients with the best possible treatment.

Natural medicine treatment tools

CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY uses natural medical treatment tools to support the body, mind and soul. This holistic approach integrates natural elements such as diet, exercise, relaxation techniques and herbal medicine. The natural resources are used in a targeted manner to promote the healing process, cleanse the body and increase well-being. By including nature, a connection is created that enables profound changes on all levels.

Make positive changes

As a licensed partner, you have the opportunity to make positive changes in the lives of addicted people. By providing them with personalized, professional care and using science-based and natural medicine treatment tools, you can help them overcome their addiction and regain a fulfilling, healthy life. Your participation in the Licensed Affiliate Program allows you to become part of a dedicated community of professionals dedicated to healing addiction.

Join us

If you are passionate about helping addicts on their journey to recovery and using science-based, natural medicine treatment tools, then the CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY License Affiliate Program is the right choice for you. Join our growing network of licensed partners dedicated to the health and well-being of people and helping them live CLEAN AND FREE lives.

More information about the CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY license partner program can be found on the website of the HOFFMANN Medical Consulting & Coaching Institute at

Hans Hoffmann is a renowned naturopath, addiction researcher and author. He sets new standards with his groundbreaking “CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY” and his exclusive treatment center for alternative addiction treatment. With his holistic perspective, which goes beyond neuroscience and biochemistry, and his empathetic nature, he captures the addicted person in its entirety. Instead of classifying him as a powerless “case of illness”, he supports her in regaining a free and happy life. Hans Hoffmann reaches people in a unique way and changes their lives positively. His expertise and compassionate approach make him a respected expert in the field of addiction treatment.

company contact

CLEAN AND FREE THERAPY Ltd.

Hans Hoffmann

Wenlock Road 20-22

N1 7 GU London, England

+ 356 79557916

Press contact

The Way of Business TV

Marina Baldus

Bergstr. 4

57647 Single game

02661 2094630

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

