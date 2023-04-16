Clean fly screens: effective methods with home remedies!

Fly screens are an important factor in the comfort of your home. They not only protect it from unwanted and annoying insects, but also allow you to enjoy a breath of fresh air on warm days and evenings. However, over time, they accumulate a lot of dust and dirt. And believe us, nothing makes your home look old and unkempt like dirty, dusty, and frayed window screens. To prevent this from happening, in this article we will tell you how to clean your fly screens and keep them in good condition!

Clean fly screens – why is it so important

Clean screens are an advantage – they reduce the amount of dirt entering your home. In some rural areas, they can even prevent birds from flying into the house. Dirty mosquito screens, on the other hand, can pose a health risk. They prevent clean airflow and can collect dust, which then enters your home and lungs. In addition, they look visually very unattractive and unhygienic.

How often you should clean fly screens depends on your environment. If you are windy or live in an urban area or on the coast, your mosquito nets will need to be cleaned more frequently. In general, once every three months is a good guideline. However, if you see visible dust and dirt, it’s time to unpack the soap and water!

How to remove dirt from fixed mosquito nets

Cleaning fixed screens can seem like a chore, but with the right tools, it’s easy! Your biggest challenge is the water that collects on the surfaces under the fixed nets. Therefore, we recommend that you first place towels on the windowsills and floors.

Start by cleaning the outside of the insect screen. Take an old toothbrush or soft-bristled brush and go over the screens to brush away loose dirt and stuck-on dust. You can then spray the mosquito nets with a spray bottle filled with warm soapy water and then wipe them off with a damp cloth. You can also use a sponge dipped in soapy water for the same purpose. Repeat the process from the inside, being careful not to apply too much pressure and detach the grille.

Let the insect screens air dry and they’ll be as good as new.

Cleaning removable fly screens – How to do it right

Many fly screens are removable, which makes regular cleaning a lot easier.

First, remove the mosquito nets from their panels. Take them outside and place them on a clean, dry surface—or better yet, lean them against an outdoor vertical surface. Use a garden hose and gently rinse them with water to give them a thorough clean. Be careful not to use too much water pressure or the screen may warp or fall out of the housing. For stubborn dirt, scrub your screen with a bristle brush dipped in warm, soapy water. Repeat the process on both sides, then rinse thoroughly.

A notice: Don’t forget to clean the window sills and door rails while the mosquito nets are removed! To do this, use an old toothbrush or a vacuum cleaner with a narrow nozzle.

It’s that easy to clean fly screens. Just make sure you do it regularly – after all, you need clean air to breathe!

More tricks on how to clean insect screens

Clean fly screens with a vacuum cleaner: Vacuuming the fly screens is another way to thoroughly remove dust. But you should be very careful not to pull the screens out of the frame and suck them in.

Clean up with nylon pantyhose: A very old tip is to wipe down the insect screen with a pair of dry nylon tights. Thanks to its structure, it removes the dirt from the net very well. Then wipe with a damp cloth.

Tips on what to avoid

Avoid using equipment and chemicals that could damage either the coating or the material of the screen. These include hard brushes, which can cause scratches, and denatured alcohol, which can even erode in some cases.

When washing with a cloth and brush, be careful not to scrub so hard that dents or otherwise damages the mosquito net.

Do you want to make your own fly curtain – Here you can find out how!