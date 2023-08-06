Clean garden hands with home remedies and natural methods

Do your hands look bad and unkempt after a weekend of gardening? Maybe you have garden hands full of scratches, cuts and deep marks on your skin? In this article, we will show you how to clean and care for your garden hands.

There are measures you can take, both before and after gardening, to protect your hands and keep them beautiful. These are simple steps and home remedies that you can use and get your gardening hands clean. Try these methods and you will definitely be satisfied with getting well-groomed hands.

Protect your hands from gardening

There are some very quick steps you can take before you get down to work that will minimize damage to your hands and nails and save you the hassle of cleaning your gardening hands afterwards.

First, trim and file your nails. Smooth the edges to keep dirt from getting under your nails.

wet your hands, because when they are dry, the dirt can get stuck in the cracks. Use a thicker hand cream to help with dry hands.

Alternatively, you can rub your hands well with vegetable oil or lard.

Scrape a bar of soap just before you go into the garden to get the soap under your fingernails. This is also an effective way to prevent dirt under the nails. If dirt builds up around the cuticles, rub in some petroleum jelly to prevent this from happening.

Wear gloves when gardening. Gardening gloves are there for a reason and of course wearing these gloves makes a world of difference when it comes to keeping your hands clean. Gardening gloves prevent injuries and dirt on the hands.

Cleaning gardening hands after gardening

After gardening, you should wash your hands thoroughly. It’s not difficult and just takes a little time. What can you do?

First wash them with soap and warm water. It is best to use liquid soap as it is easier to use. Then take one soft nail brushto remove dirt that has gotten under your nails or stuck in your cuticles. Wash your hands and nails again to remove the newly loosened dirt. Finally, apply some hand cream to soften your hands and hydrate the skin.

Get your hands on the garden clean with these home remedies

There are a few steps you can take to help you remove dirt from your gardening hands. There are actually many home remedies that can be very helpful. Try some of these ideas to get clean and well-groomed hands.

Use a good hand lotion. Or make your own homemade hand lotion. Here are some options. Homemade sugar scrub also helps and is safe and chemical-free. How to make your own hand scrub It’s easy: mix equal parts sugar, baking soda, and olive oil in a bowl and scrub your hands thoroughly! Soak your hands in household vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Then rinse and rub with hand cream. Use a foot pumice stone to smooth your skin. It works wonders. Lightly buff your skin with it, then soak your hands in lemon juice. Lemon juice is an effective cleanser and instantly cleanses the skin. How to use lemon juice: Take a sliced ​​lemon and rub it under your nails and over your hands. Make this paste: mix oatmeal and milk, rub in for a few minutes, then wash off.

Lemon juice and baking soda scrub is a very effective tool for cleaning garden hands. Rub hands well and rinse afterwards. Apply a hand cream. Olive oil and sugar scrubs also have wonderful effects on the skin. If residue from stains or dirt remains, try rubbing in some corn or oatmeal to remove it. Use liquid glycerine and granulated sugar: Rub in for about 5 mins, then rinse under running water and apply hand cream to wet hands Washing dishes: Yes, dish soap is an ideal way to remove dirt. Although it sounds strange, a hair mask can also be effective. Working your hands through your hair will get them clean. This way you also moisturize your hands. Use a microfiber cloth with oil soap. How does it work? The microfiber penetrates deeper than traditional towels or rubbing hands and the oil soap cleans and nourishes the skin. Just wait for your skin cells to naturally slough off. Dirt and stains are quickly removed. Baby oil can also be very effective when it comes to hand hat care. First, wash your hands thoroughly with warm water and soap, and then apply the baby oil.