Clean household items every week with these tips

What needs to be cleaned every week to make housekeeping easier? You should clean some household essentials every week and here are tips and guides. If you follow our tips, your house will stay clean and look pleasant for you and your family and guests.

Everyone wants a clean house. It takes a bit of time and effort to keep your home in good condition. But if you make it a habit to regularly clean the most important things in the house, it will be easier and you and your family will enjoy a clean home.

Dust all furniture weekly

Furniture should be dusted regularly, because accumulations of dust not only look unsightly, but can also damage your furniture. Take a cloth and dampen it with a multipurpose cleaning spray, furniture polish, or water. Use a microfiber cloth that picks up the particles instead of dispersing them. Your furniture will be sparkling clean.

Clean household items every week: Floors

Floors in your home that are subject to heavy traffic, such as the kitchen and hallways, should be swept daily, especially if you have children or pets. After eating, a lot of small crumbs remain on the floor, which should be removed every day. But once a week, you should clean all of the floors in your home, sweeping under furniture and in corners to make sure they’re free of dust and dirt.

Mild washing-up liquid is best suited for cleaning – for linoleum coverings use a few drops of washing-up liquid and hot water. A combination of apple cider vinegar and water, or even baking soda for stubborn stains, also works well for linoleum.

Disinfect your sink weekly

According to NSF International, an organization working to protect human health around the world, the sink is the second biggest mess in your home. Once a week you should give the sink a thorough cleaning by washing the surface with soap and hot water and then using a disinfectant to eliminate harmful microorganisms.

Take a clean sponge and scrub off any food particles and residue you see there, going into every nook and cranny as you go. You can only disinfect a surface if it’s already clean, so soap and water should always be the first step. Then you can use a disinfectant wipe – white vinegar diluted with a little water is a well-suited household remedy.

Vacuum your carpets every week

Carpets that are heavily used should be cleaned every week. Dust, pet hair, crumbs all collect in your carpets and should be vacuumed regularly. If you vacuum at least once a week, your carpet will last longer because vacuuming removes all loose particles on the carpet’s surface and doesn’t allow them to get lodged in the depths.

Clear out the fridge regularly

Before you fill your fridge, you should clean it up. Clean the shelves with a natural surface cleaner. Wipe up spills and clean up crumbs and other food residue. You should scour your fridge once a week to get rid of spoiled food and expired leftovers. According to a study published by NSF International, the crisper and meat drawer in your refrigerator can harbor dangerous microbes like salmonella, listeria, E. coli and mold.

Weekly cleaning of kitchen appliances

Kitchen appliances must be cleaned of fingerprints and food. Clean the stove, microwave, refrigerator, and other kitchen appliances every week, even though they may not look particularly dirty. Wipe down your kitchen appliances every week with disinfectant wipes or a clean sponge.

Wash your sheets every week

Germs, sweat and body fat quickly accumulate in your bed sheets, especially in the summer season. Therefore, you should wash your sheets every week to reduce dead skin cells and dust mites. Use a natural detergent that’s tough on stains and gentle on sensitive skin.

Clean bathroom surfaces weekly

Disinfect bathroom surfaces weekly to keep your washroom hygienic. Since your toilet can spray germ-carrying water particles up to three meters into the room, you should clean your counters, mirrors and other surfaces in this room once with a disinfectant wipe. Also wash all bath mats and all baseboards. Use a microfiber mop on bathroom floors

Be sure to clean your toilet weekly

The toilet is of course the dirtiest place in your home and should be cleaned weekly. Pour bleach into a cup and use it to brush the sides and rim. Leave it on for five minutes. Use baking soda and vinegar for stains. Sprinkle 1 cup of baking soda on the stain, then pour 1 cup of vinegar over the baking soda. Leave the mixture on for 15 minutes. Then scrub into the stains with a toilet brush.

Disinfect high-touch areas in the home

To limit the spread of germs and viruses, you should disinfect doorknobs, light switches, cabinet handles, faucets and railings on a weekly basis. Use alcohol-based wipes with at least 70% alcohol. If not available, spray disinfectant on a paper towel and wipe down surfaces.

