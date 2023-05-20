Clean joints effortlessly – Here’s how, without scrubbing!

We all know that scrubbing grout in the bathroom can be a pain! Luckily, there are ways to make grout cleaning hassle-free, by opting for methods that not only don’t require scrubbing, but only use home remedies to get the difficult job done! Find out what these are in this article!

Why is it important to keep bathroom grout clean?

If you’re reading this article and want to give up cleaning your bathroom grout, now is the time to think again and we’ll tell you why.

If you want to extend the life of your tiles, cleaning the substance that holds them together is of great importance. If a large amount of dirt accumulates in the joint, it can damage the waterproofing. And as you know, repairing tiles takes not only a lot of time, but also a lot of money, which is better to avoid.

The other and most important reason why you should take care of grout cleaning is hygiene. If there’s one place in your home where a lot of bacteria gathers, it’s that small space between the floor tiles. Not to mention the many bacteria that live on the shower tiles. This environment is full of humidity and warmth, and if not cleaned frequently, black mold can grow there, which can give you breathing problems over time.

Do you still want to give up cleaning your joints? We don’t think so! So read on to learn how to clean grout effortlessly, using only home remedies!

How can you clean joints effortlessly, with home remedies

Once bacteria and dirt take root in your bathroom grout, it can be difficult to clean without spending entire afternoons scrubbing. What if we told you that you can clean the deposits without scrubbing?

Yes you’ve read correctly! It is possible to clean grout effortlessly, and the easiest way to do this starts with one simple step: remove the dust and dirt that has accumulated on the tiles with a broom or, ideally, a vacuum cleaner. Once you’ve gotten rid of the dust, wipe the surface down with hot water and a mop to soften the dirt before adding the basic cleaning mix.

How to clean grout in the bathroom with baking soda, hydrogen peroxide & dish soap:

In a small bowl, combine 140g baking soda and 60ml hydrogen peroxide. Blend the ingredients until they become a paste. Then add 1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap. Apply the mixture to your grout with a spoon and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. Wipe the mixture off with a towel or sponge and rinse the surface with a little water. Do not disturb – let them dry!

What makes this blend so effective is the way the ingredients react with each other and with the dirt. Baking soda penetrates the porous surface of the grout without being overly abrasive and helps remove stubborn stains. Basically, hydrogen peroxide is a natural alternative to bleach that can clean and whiten almost any surface. Dishwashing liquid simply gets rid of any type of grease or slime that has become lodged between the tiles. The perfect mix!

