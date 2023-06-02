Clean large windows without leaving streaks: shiny panes in no time!

Ask housewives and househusbands what household chores they find the most tiresome, and you’ll often get window cleaning as the answer. The already strenuous and sometimes unsatisfactory work is all the more annoying when you have to clean larger panes, because a streak-free result is apparently even more difficult to achieve there. Can you help me with a few tips & tricks? We will try to make it easier for you: This is how you can clean large windows without leaving streaks.

Cleaning large windows without leaving streaks – tools, cleaning agents and techniques

It’s not just about the right cleaning agents. Aids such as sponges and squeegees can also be of great help when cleaning window panes. The right technique is also not to be underestimated, because if you move squeegees, rags and the like wrong, streaks are inevitable at the end. How do you get windows streak-free if they are also very large?

How to clean windows without streaks? You will need these things:

cleaning supplies, in a spray bottle or in a bucket; best prepared with cold water as warm water evaporates faster and causes streaks on the glass

Sponge or soft rag

Puller, preferably a long one for the higher areas and a more compact one

microfiber cloth

Chair or ladder for the higher areas if you don’t have a long squeegee with built in sponge

Home remedies are often used as cleaners and these are usually really effective. Vinegar and dish soap, for example, are among them, although we recommend vinegar for indoor use as it can be harmful in the garden. You can find a few recipes for natural window cleaners in this article.

When to clean windows?

We advise against cleaning windows in the sun, at least when it shines directly on the glass pane. For one thing, you’d get pretty warm yourself quickly. On the other hand, if you clean windows while the sun is shining, the pane dries far too quickly, so you don’t have the time to clean and polish in detail. Moisture is necessary for this purpose.

How often to clean windows?

In principle, you can decide for yourself. You can of course clean your windows every two weeks, twice a year or as needed, if that is sufficient for you. But the fact of the matter is that the more regularly you do it, the easier it is. As a rule, 6 times a year are sufficient.

Fast window cleaning: This is the best way to clean the discs outside

The outside of the window panes are usually affected by more stubborn dirt. However, you can also be more generous with the water/cleaning agent here in order to be able to wash away larger dirt. To what extent depends, among other things, on what is under the window: wooden floors are better not soaked too much and flowers in beds could be damaged by the cleaning agents used. How do windows get streak-free clean on the outside?

Prepare a bucket with water and the chosen cleaning agent and a ladder/chair or alternatively a pull-out squeegee.

Dip your sponge or rag in the prepared cleaning agent.

Wet the glass liberally, also wiping into all corners and over any stains.

If you don’t want to spill as much water on the floor, you can also work your way from top to bottom, holding a cloth underneath to catch the water.

If you think the pane is clean, you can wipe off the excess moisture. Here, too, you can entertain a cloth.

Start peeling at the top. Work your way down horizontally or vertically, strip by strip, in one go. After each strip, dry the squeegee otherwise you will transfer moisture to the already dry areas.

Finally, polish with the microfiber cloth by wiping away any remaining drops.

Cleaning large windows without leaving streaks – tips for indoors

Inside, you should be more economical with water or cleaning agents so that you don’t flood the interior. It is worth using a spray bottle for this, because the insides of the windows are usually not nearly as dusty as the outsides, so larger amounts of window cleaning agent are not absolutely necessary. If you want to clean large windows indoors without leaving streaks, proceed as follows:

Spray on the window or soak and wring out a rag/sponge.

Wipe the glass, rinsing the rag in between.

Finally pull off the window piece by piece horizontally or vertically in one go.

Hold a cloth underneath to catch the liquid.

After each pull, dry the rubber of the squeegee with a cloth.

Finally, all you have to do is polish with a microfiber cloth so that there are no streaks or drip marks.

You can also clean your conservatory in the same way.