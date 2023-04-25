Clean paving joints and permanently remove weeds between paving stones: these home remedies will help

The paving joints are dirty and overgrown with wild plants? When weeds sprout between the paving stones, you want to remove them immediately. The best – ecological and durable. But what home remedies are there for this?

Home remedies for weeds: nettle manure

With stinging nettle manure you can not only fight pests such as aphids, but also displace weeds. To do this, simply cut up 500 g of stinging nettles and put them in a bucket. Then pour 5 liters of water over it and let it steep for about two weeks. Pour the finished nettle manure into the joints. Since the liquid manure has a strong smell, you should use it sparingly. If the joints are filled with sand, it is best to use another home remedy. Sand absorbs odors well and you can’t get it clean again.

Potato water against weeds in the paving joints

Potatoes contain starch, which is released into the water during cooking. It can clog the pores of the plants and prevent the absorption of nutrients. Photosynthesis is also made more difficult. The plant dies after some time. This method works best when the water is still hot. Hot water denatures the plant proteins and can penetrate directly into the roots.

How to proceed? Simply peel 500 g of potatoes and boil them without salt. Strain the hot potato water and pour directly into the joints. Then you have to wait and see – at first you won’t see any changes, but after a few days the plants will turn yellow. This measure will permanently remove the wild plants.

Destroy weeds with baking soda: is that allowed?

Baking soda is high in salt and has an effect similar to salt. However, using the home remedy to control weeds in the garden is prohibited by law and can be punished with a fine. This is because baking soda can penetrate deep into the ground and seep underwater.

Inhibit weed growth with newspaper or fleece

Instead, you can try another trick: fill the joints with newspaper. This way the plants don’t get any sunlight and die after a while. Although it can take a little longer until the weeds are finally destroyed, the method is very effective.

Incidentally, you can also replace the newspaper with opaque fleece and also achieve a good effect.

Use maize semolina against weeds in the joints

Corn grits are a good substitute for pesticides. The home remedy is free from harmful chemicals, but can achieve good results in the fight against crabgrass and dandelion. All you have to do is work corn grits into the grout to inhibit the sprouting and growth of wild plants.

Remove weeds between the flagstones with mulch

April and May is the right time to fill the joints with mulch. This inhibits weed growth and prevents renewed sprouting. Pine bark is best suited

Get rid of weeds from paving stones forever: two ways

Do you not only want to remove the plants, but also prevent other wild plants from spreading again in the joints? Then there are two variants to choose from:

Clean and green pavement joints

After cleaning the paving joints, you can green them. Stable and drought-resistant upholstery perennials are well suited for this purpose. Such are, for example, the pearl paw, the Günsel, the goose cress and the chickweed. Thrifts, Andean cushions or pearl paws are also well suited for this purpose. The plants have deep roots and a dense growth habit. They can successfully displace weed growth.

Fill pavement joints: With Dansand against weeds

Dansand, which is still commercially available as joint sand, has a special composition that inhibits the germination of weed seeds. So the wild plants cannot spread. The seeds don’t germinate and the roots can’t find a foothold in the sand or useful nutrients. Dansand is therefore a good and environmentally friendly way to get rid of weeds for good. But even in this case, the joints must be checked annually: snow and rain can wash away the sand, so it is worth refilling the joints every year. It is best to clean and fill the paving joints by the end of April, before the start of the gardening season.

Cleaning paving joints and getting rid of weeds: Which machines are suitable?

The simplest and very effective method of getting the paving joints clean and weed-free is cleaning with a high-pressure cleaner. This removes the plants and their roots ecologically and reliably. A similar effect is also achieved with hot water – the plants die after a week and are permanently removed. Also effective are the so-called joint brushes, with which you can get the joints weed-free and remove the wild plants together with their roots.