Properly cared for and cleaned stainless steel can take the look of any kitchen to a higher level. On the other hand, if you don’t know how to clean stainless steel appliances, you can end up with a whole room full of appliances that look dull and gray. To restore the shine of your surfaces without damaging them, just follow a few simple rules. Because fingerprints and smears are so clearly visible on stainless steel, this material can be more difficult to work with than other surfaces. In the following article we will tell you how you can clean your stainless steel devices without leaving streaks!

What you should avoid when cleaning stainless steel

Chlorine and bleach based cleaning products are very damaging to stainless steel surfaces, so avoid them at all costs. Ammonia, on the other hand, is safe. Never clean your household appliances with steel wool or scouring pads. Using abrasive cleaners can scratch the grain of the stainless steel, leaving your brand new kitchen appliances looking drab. Scratches and a poor finish are both results of using cleaning products that are too abrasive. You should also note the following:

Do not use brushes on your stainless steel kitchen appliances. These leave scratches on the surface of your stainless steel, making it more susceptible to corrosion and discoloration.

Allowing dirty water and cleaning product residue to dry on your stainless steel creates a poor finish and has the potential to leave permanent stains.

The hard tap water can leave marks or stains. Instead, you should use distilled or filtered water for cleaning.

Remove fingerprints from kitchen appliances with glass cleaner

Fingerprints are often seen on the stainless steel devices and this is the most common criticism of this material. Nevertheless, they are not difficult to remove and can be removed with any commercially available glass cleaner. To remove fingerprints, spritz some cleaner onto a microfiber cloth, then apply in an even layer using circular motions. Rinse your device and then dry it with a soft, clean cloth. It is not advisable to spray directly onto the device as this may result in extra drips and splashes.

Clean stainless steel devices without leaving streaks with water and washing-up liquid

Clean the stainless steel surface

Be sure to start with this cleaning method before moving on to any of the other possible alternatives. If you find that a small amount of lukewarm water is enough, there’s no need to bother with stronger detergents. You can make cleaning a fridge or range hood easier by adding a few drops of your favorite dishwashing liquid to the water.

In certain cases, the water may contain mineral particles that can leave water stains on your equipment, so it’s important to completely dry the stainless steel with clean towels to keep it looking its best.

The second stage of cleaning is applying the shine to the surface. Did you know that baby oil can be used not only to moisturize dry skin but also for other purposes? In the next step, a small amount of baby oil is rubbed into the stainless steel device with a microfiber cloth treated with baby oil.

Clean and maintain stainless steel kitchen utensils with vinegar (or lemon juice) and olive oil

This DIY trick might look like you’re making a salad dressing and then pouring it over your stainless steel utensils, but it’s easy to make and works! Vinegar may be tucked away in your kitchen cupboard, waiting to be discovered as a highly efficient and inexpensive cleaning agent for your stainless steel appliances. Take a spray bottle and fill it with undiluted white vinegar. Then spray the natural remedy on all stainless steel surfaces and then wipe dry with a soft cloth.

This process is effective because the acetic acid in vinegar breaks down the dirt and oil left behind by your family members’ fingers, unlike other cleaning methods that just disperse the oil. You can also use lemon juice instead, which will produce a similar result. Finally, dip a clean cloth in olive oil and apply the oil to the surface in a circular motion (follow the grain of the stainless steel) for a shiny effect.

Clean stainless steel appliances without leaving streaks with soda water

Fill a spray bottle with soda and apply it to the device with the spray bottle. After that, wipe it down with a microfiber cloth, being careful to work in the direction of the grain of the stainless steel. As simple as that.

Polish and maintain kitchen utensils with lemon oil

Using lemon oil is an unmatched way to safely polish stainless steel while enjoying the fresh, tangy scent of lemons. To polish the stainless steel, use a dry microfiber cloth dampened with lemon oil. You should polish in the direction of the grain. Remove excess oil and enjoy the radiant shine in your kitchen.