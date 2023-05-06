Clean the baking sheet with our tips and instructions

Every housewife wants to have clean dishes in the kitchen. However, sometimes it is very difficult and exhausting to keep scrubbing your baking sheets when they are greasy, sticky and covered with burnt food. It can actually be difficult to restore them to their former glory. Are there any easy ways to clean your baking sheet? The good news is that you can save yourself the hassle you used to have. We’ve put together a number of tips and methods to make your job easier and get your baking sheets sparkling again! Read on and follow our tips and guides!

Clean the baking sheet with simple methods

You don’t need to put in too much effort if you want shiny baking sheets in the kitchen. Instead, you can salvage your messy baking sheets using a few simple methods. Many housewives have tried these methods and found that they work well. And these are home remedies that everyone has at home. Try these quick tricks and you will definitely be satisfied.

Clean the baking sheet with baking powder

Baking soda is a common household cleaning product. Every housewife must have baking powder in the kitchen. Baking soda is easy to use when a baking sheet is covered with burnt food residue. Then soap and washing-up liquid are not enough and you have to resort to baking soda to remove such residues. It takes a bit of time but the result is excellent. Proceed as follows:

First, pour boiling water in your kitchen sink and mix it with a cup of baking soda. The mixture begins to bubble. Add the baking sheet and let it soak for about an hour. The mixture works by softening the baked-on parts.

After that, pour off the water and simply wipe away any residue with a cloth or sponge.

If your baking sheet is too big, repeat the steps until you have cleaned all the parts. It may be a bit time consuming so be patient!

Finally, place the baking sheet in the dishwasher or wash it with detergent. This will get your baking tray shiny again and ready for more delicious food!

Use a coin to clean up

Yes, this may sound strange, but it works. Use a coin to clean your baking sheet. Proceed as follows:

First, cover your baking sheet with hot, soapy water and leave for 30 minutes. Hot water will soften the tough stains to make them easier to scrub.

After that, just start scrubbing the sheet with a coin in a circular motion.

After thoroughly scrubbing any soiled areas, you can rinse the baking sheet and wash it in the dishwasher.

Note that this method can damage non-stick sheets, so only use the coin method on sheets that are not non-stick coated.

Remove greasy residue with a spray

Greasy baking sheets can be easily treated with an oven and grill spray. This is a common method that many housewives use in the kitchen. It’s not tedious and works well:

You can use a paper towel and some oven and grill spray to remove the fat from the baking sheet. Simply apply the spray to the greasy residue, then wipe away with a kitchen towel. Focus on any large lumps of fat that are likely to have accumulated in the corners.

Then fill a sink with hot water and dish soap.

Leave the baking sheet in the water for an hour. The soap will remove the remains of the oil and grease.

Then wipe off any residue with a soft sponge or cloth. If you want to clean a non-stick baking sheet, use a soft sponge or cloth to remove the grease. However, if your baking sheet isn’t non-stick, use a scouring pad and scrub thoroughly to clean the stained areas.

After scrubbing your sheet, pop it in the dishwasher. It’s that easy to clean baking trays and enjoy shiny dishes again!

How to keep your baking sheets clean at all times

You must of course always keep your baking sheets in good condition. A bit of effort is required by maintaining them regularly. With these tips you will definitely succeed: