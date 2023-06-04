Clean the conservatory in 5 steps for crystal-clear windows

The conservatory is a dream of many homeowners, because it gives us the feeling of sitting on the terrace even in winter and can also offer a winter home for one or the other plant. Of course, maintenance also involves work. You should carry out a thorough cleaning of the glazing twice a year so that, firstly, stubborn dirt cannot accumulate over a long period of time. Second, it also extends the life of the materials. Here we summarize how to clean the conservatory step by step. This is how window cleaning becomes a complete success!

More important than is often assumed: when should you clean the conservatory roof and the like?

You probably already know about the windows of the house. This is no less important for the conservatory. Of course, the dirt is easier to see in the sunshine, so you can wipe it off again. BUT: Sunshine means heat and that in turn means that the water dries faster. This means you don’t have enough time to clean without leaving streaks, on the contrary – the whole thing leads to streaks particularly quickly. But not only that, because for the same reasons it must not be too cold. A cloudy, rain-free day with temperatures above freezing is therefore ideal.

Cleaning the conservatory: You should provide this beforehand

In order to be able to work consistently, once you’ve started, it pays to have everything you need ready. The most important thing is to clean the outside of the conservatory, because that’s where most dirt naturally collects, especially on the roof. Inside, you can use your “bonus room” like a normal interior: simply clean the windows as usual, removing dust and streaks. If you feel like it, you can also carry out the same cleaning as outside. You need:

Washing brush with telescopic arm and squeegee attachment (since you will be cleaning your conservatory regularly, it is worth investing in this practical tool)

Cleaning products, preferably homemade from natural ingredients such as washing-up liquid and water

Microfiber cloth (another dry cloth will also work)

Garden hose (including water connection of course)

stable ladder to reach the higher realms

garden gloves

1. If the glazing has a gutter

Not every conservatory has a rain gutter, but if it does, you can be sure that dirt will collect in it over time. Although in most cases not so much that it has to be cleaned twice a year. However, it is still worth taking a look every time you clean the conservatory and cleaning it if necessary. To do this, use your hands to remove coarse dirt such as leaves or nests (do not forget your gloves) or rinse it out with the water hose.

2. Remove coarse dirt from all corners

Cobwebs, dust and fine soil quickly collect on the outside. Start with them so you don’t spread them around later when cleaning the glass and make your job harder. Brush off such dirt with the brush that has the softest possible bristles. Don’t forget the roof either.

3. Rinse the surfaces

Now you can rinse off any residue with the garden hose before you start scrubbing the glass surfaces. You can also make the jet a little stronger for this. Don’t forget to rinse the skylights too.

4. Clean the conservatory with a brush and window cleaning agent

In any case, you will be cheaper if you prepare the cleaning agent for cleaning yourself. In this article we have collected some recipes for you to choose from. They are also not harmful to the environment. Also consider the material your conservatory is made of. For example, aluminum profiles do not necessarily tolerate agents that are harmless to PVC and vice versa.

Dip your brush in the prepared agent. Warm water is highly recommended, as it is easier to avoid streaks than cold water. Brush over the conservatory panes to thoroughly clean them. Also scrub corners and edges and be extra thorough when cleaning the conservatory roof as dirt can be extremely stubborn there.

5. Final steps: wash and dry

Rinse everything off one last time. Then it’s time to dry. To do this, pull off the residual moisture with the puller. You pull each pull without a break and either vertically or horizontally from top to bottom so that no water lines remain. Also, dry the squeegee after each stroke, otherwise it may leave water lines and drips on the already dry areas.

After each glass pane has dried, use the microfiber cloth to wipe away any water droplets so that they do not leave stains. After that you are done and can clean your conservatory again in six months.

