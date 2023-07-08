Clean the drain without chemicals: the best home remedies

Whether it’s in the bathroom or the kitchen, there’s nothing worse than a clogged drain. To prevent this from happening in the first place, drains should be cleaned regularly and measures taken to prevent blockages. We show you how to clean the drain – without chemicals, but with inexpensive household means.

It’s happened to most of us: you let the water run, but instead of flowing through, it slowly accumulates in the pool. It is now clear – the drain is clogged again. And what now? Instead of resorting to chemical agents, you can use cheap home remedies. But beware! Not all home remedies that are advertised as effective work. We make the comparison and reveal which ones really help and how to use them correctly.

But first: Why is the drain clogged?

Usually hair, soap and food left in the drains are responsible for a clogged drain. They cannot be flushed any further and over time they will cause an even worse clog until the water stops draining. The rule here is: the faster you act, the better. Don’t wait until the drain is completely clogged – then maybe only the plumber will help. Take the necessary measures at the first sign of constipation and you will solve the problem quickly and cheaply.

Clean the drain: home remedies instead of chemicals

Home remedies are great, but only if you use them properly. At some point you have heard about this or that remedy that can unclog your drain. And now you’re desperately dumping product after product down the sink, waiting for the results. Stop! This approach is clearly wrong. Using different remedies one after another can have dire consequences and will not solve the problem. Don’t experiment, but first find out about the methods that really work and cannot damage your tube.

We have taken a closer look at the various home remedies to save you the experiments and to help you clean the drain on the first try and (almost) without chemicals.

Hot water is the simplest solution

If your drain is slightly clogged, causing the water to drain but more slowly than usual, you don’t need to use drain cleaners at all in the first place. Sometimes plain water is the only solution you need. Boil the water in the kettle, then slowly pour it down the drain. This method works well when fresh bits of food have clogged the tube. In many cases, however, pure water is not enough.

The dish soap trick

At the first sign of constipation, you already have a good helper at hand. The regular dish soap you use for dishes can unclog the easily clogged drain in a matter of minutes. All you need is the plug and hot water. That’s how it’s done:

Pour half the bottle of dish soap down the drain. Place the stopper in the sink to prevent the water from draining. Fill the basin with hot water. Loosen the plug so the water can flow again. After a few minutes, the blockage will clear and the pipe will be free again.

This method is also good for regular drain cleaning.

Clean the drain without chemicals – with the steam cleaner

If the hot water doesn’t fully help, then steam is the next best thing. The temperature combined with the pressure can liquefy and loosen the accumulated dirt. All you have to do is hold the steam cleaner’s power nozzle over the spout and steam it. Unpleasant odors can also be neutralized using this method.

But beware: Plastic parts and tubes can be damaged by the steam cleaner. Only use this method on stainless steel tubing.

Clean the drain with baking soda and vinegar

Baking soda has many surprising household effects, but can you use it to unclog a drain? The answer is yes! But, the home remedy needs a faithful helper. Of course, it’s about the other miracle cure – vinegar. Using both products together creates a reaction that loosens the dirt residue in the pipe and frees it again. How to use the household remedy duo correctly:

Pour 4 tablespoons baking soda (the same amount of baking soda or washing soda will also work) down the drain. Pour 100ml (about half a cup) of vinegar essence on top. After the mixture stops bubbling, rinse with hot water.

Does citric acid help with a clogged drain pipe?

Yes, you can usually unclog the drain pipe with citric acid. The home remedy works well for minor clogs and is also good at eliminating bad smells. For a stronger solution, you can combine the citric acid with baking soda.

This is how the method works:

Pour 1-2 tablespoons of powdered citric acid down the drain. Add a tablespoon of baking soda if using. Pour 100 ml of water on it and let it take effect. After at least 30 minutes (or more if necessary), flush the drain thoroughly.

Can the drain be cleaned with dishwasher tabs?

Have you ever read that a dishwashing tab can clean your drain and unblock it again? Unfortunately I have to disappoint you, because this “cleaning trick” doesn’t work that well. It sounds really great: You fill the sink with water, dissolve the tablet in it and let the water drain. Then the grease should magically be loosened and the drain should run normally again. But this is not the case. The reaction between the water and the detergent tab is not strong enough to free the tube from stuck dirt and grease. I would not recommend this method for regular cleaning either – the alternatives are better and cheaper.

Cleaning the drain with coke: bizarre or ingenious?

Because of the phosphoric acid it contains, cola is a good remedy for deposits in the drainpipe. But it’s not the best solution. While the drink can be a good alternative to harsh detergents for mild clogs, it won’t unclog a completely clogged drain. Nevertheless, you can use coke for regular drain cleaning, for example if you have a bottle in the fridge that you don’t want to drink. It’s really easy:

In the evening, pour at least 1 liter of cola down the drain. Leave the drink on overnight. Rinse with water in the morning.

Conclusion

When you need to clean your drain, home remedies are a good alternative to harsh drain cleaners from the household department. Most home remedies work well for light blockages and for regular cleaning. For a more stubborn constipation, I would recommend the power combo baking soda and vinegar. It delivers the best results. However, it is important that you do not use all possible home remedies at once and if they do not help, call a specialist in good time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

