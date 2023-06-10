Clean the grill grate with home remedies: 6 effective methods

The barbecue season is already here! But with delicious food and spending time outdoors with friends comes cleaning the grill. But the last thing you want when you’re preparing delicious meat is a lingering taste of chemicals. Luckily, there are effective home remedies you can use to clean your grill grate.

Clean the grill grate with home remedies: 5 effective, natural methods

Everyone loves a barbecue, one of the best things to do in summer. But cleaning up afterwards can be a chore. Whether you need to clean the grill grate after last use or need a thorough cleaning at the start of the grilling season, these home remedies will help you get it clean quickly and effectively so you can enjoy delicious grills all season long.

Clean the grill grate with white vinegar

White vinegar is one of the best home remedies that effectively dissolves grease, carbon deposits, dirt and other residue.

Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle to clean the grill grates. Spray the cooled grill, being careful to soak the grate well. Leave the vinegar on for 15 minutes. Since it is not harmful to health, there is no need to rinse off the rust.

Next, spray a ball of tinfoil with the solution and scrub the residue with it.

Use onion and lemon for cleaning

It may sound surprising, but both onion and lemon make great natural grill cleaners. Their natural acidity breaks down fat and food residue very well and serves as an alternative to using wire brushes.

First, warm up the grill grate and cut a lemon or onion in half.

Grab them with tongs and rub them along the grill grate, cut side down. The steam that comes out through the juice of the onion or lemon will remove the charred bits of food.

For stubborn dirt, you can first dip the lemon in a little salt.

Clean with baking soda and vinegar

If you have a dirty grill with stubborn build-up, you can skip the scrubbing and effectively clean the grill with these two effective home remedies. This method is also suitable for a thorough cleaning at the beginning of the barbecue season.

Remove the cooled grates from the grill and place in a large garbage bag or bucket.

Mix 250ml white vinegar and 480g baking soda and pour the mixture over the grill grate.

Seal the garbage bag or cover the bucket and let the solution sit overnight.

Then rinse the cooking grate with the hose and scrub any food residue with a tinfoil ball.

Reattach the grate to the grill.

Soak in dish soap and baking soda

An effective way to clean grill grates is to use dish soap and baking soda. It is also suitable for cleaning a rusty grill. Before you begin, make sure the cooking grate is cool.

Fill a large bucket with hot water and 50ml dish soap.

Stir in 70g baking soda until a good foam forms.

Place the grill grate in the bucket and let it soak for an hour.

Then scrub it with a brush to remove any remaining residue.

Then rinse the grill grate with the garden hose.

Clean the grill grate with home remedies: Spray with beer

You can keep your grill grate sparkling clean by cleaning it with beer. This method is also perfect for removing unpleasant odors.

First, remove any larger food debris and pour a can of beer into a spray bottle.

Spray the grill grate liberally and let the beer sit for 15 minutes until the alcohol and fizz break down and the grease dissolves.

Scrub the grillage with a brush and rinse thoroughly with water.

Clean rusty grill grates with coke

If you’ve ever tried to cook on a rusty grill, you know how frustrating it can be. To keep your food from tasting bad and your grill looking great, clean the grill grate with coke.

Start by pouring a can of coke on the rusty grill to break up the rust and just scrub it off with a wire brush.

Rinse the rust well and dry it completely.

Then oil it with a light coat of linseed oil.

Oil the grill grate after cleaning

To keep your grill in good condition, you should clean it immediately after each use. The longer you leave burnt-on food on the grill grate, the more difficult it will be to clean. Then dry it completely to prevent it from staying damp and damaging the metal.

The grill grate should be oiled like a cast iron pan to prevent rusting. Brush it with sunflower or olive oil after each use to lubricate it.