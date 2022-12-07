Home Health “Clean the gym and empty the trash”. The principal against bullies: “I was inspired by Valditara’s words”
Bullies will do community service work within schools. The words of the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, have found full application.

A principal of an educational institute in the province of Latina has decided on alternative sanctions for unruly students.

To La Repubblica he explains: “There are kids who go to sell electronic cigarettes to middle school students and others who buy antidepressants for one euro and sell them for twenty”.

Then she explains that she was inspired by the words of the Minister of Education and Merit: “This is the trend of the Ministry and this we are doing. The parents are also happy, who in this way prevent their children from being in the middle of the road”.

From 9 December, therefore, those who will be punished will spend the day cleaning the gym or emptying the trash cans: “I agree with what the minister claims and we will see what happens. But since we made this decision, the teachers tell me that things are already better ”.

