Clean the shower cubicle without damaging the glass: cleaning tips

Limescale, soap residue, mold: the shower glass wall has to withstand a lot. Modern cleaning agents don’t give dirt a chance, but they contain strong chemicals. Home remedies are environmentally friendly, but some can damage delicate surfaces. Then how to clean the shower stall without damaging the glass? We have the answer.

Cleaning the shower cubicle without damaging the glass: this is how it works

There are proven natural ways to get the shower stall sparkling clean. However, some of them can damage certain parts. A good example is vinegar – a vinegar solution gives the glass surface a shine, removes dirt, soap scum and mold. However, vinegar can damage delicate metal details.

Luckily, there are various home remedies that will clean the shower stall without damaging the glass. But you need the right accessories. A cotton cloth, soft kitchen sponges or a window wiper and a shower squeegee are practical helpers in the bathroom.

Step 1. Clean shower glass wall with detergent

Anyone who has used a dishwasher knows that the combination of detergent and rinse aid is recommended by many manufacturers. The three agents can also be used to clean the shower cubicle. Particularly stubborn water stains can be removed with fabric softener.

First, the glass wall is cleaned with detergent to remove soap residue and dirt. For slightly dirty showers, you can fill a bucket with about 1 liter of warm water and add about 6 tablespoons of washing-up liquid to the water. Then stir the whole thing well until the detergent has dissolved in the water. Thoroughly clean the glass wall with the detergent solution and a soft sponge. Only apply light pressure. Then rinse the surface thoroughly with warm water.

Step 2. Clean a heavily soiled shower cubicle: Remove limescale deposits with fabric softener

In the case of heavily soiled surfaces, you can also clean the shower cubicle with fabric softener. Because yes, like rinse aid, it has numerous uses in the household and can also make the calcified shower glass wall shine. When you use it, you get windows, shower walls and even mirrors clean without leaving streaks. The fabric softener also prevents soap residue and grease from settling – so the glass stays sparkling clean for longer.

Proceed as follows: After you have cleaned the glass with detergent, fill 10 liters of lukewarm water into a bucket. Add some fabric softener to the water (a dash should be enough) and stir well. Then use it to rinse the glass and remove the dirty water.

Step 3: Remove stubborn limescale stains with toothpaste

Old limescale stains in particular are difficult to remove. However, you can easily remove the deposits with toothpaste. It is best to use toothpaste for allergy sufferers – whitening and abrasive products can damage the glass. Rub toothpaste directly into the stains and leave on for about 20 minutes. Then remove the stain with a kitchen sponge and polish with rinse aid.

Step 4. Get the glass shower screen shiny with rinse aid

Rinse aid fulfills several functions at the same time. It quickly and reliably removes water stains and limescale and at the same time forms a protective layer that repels water. But it also makes the glass shine. Simply fill 2 tablespoons of rinse aid into a 500 ml spray bottle. Gently shake the bottle to allow the rinse aid to dissolve in the water. Spray the glass surface with it. Take a cotton cloth and spread the solution. Let the rinse aid dry.