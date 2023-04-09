The granite sinks are extremely hard and durable. This means that taking care of them is really very easy. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind when cleaning your white sink. Here you will find the best tips for daily care, basic cleaning and stain removal.

Cleaning a White Sink: How to Properly Maintain a Granite Sink?

The white granite sinks are a fantastic addition to any modern kitchen. They are stylish, durable and can enhance the aesthetics of your home. However, if you don’t clean a white granite sink properly, it can become damaged. Whether you have a natural granite sink or a composite sink, there are simple and effective ways to care for it. We explain how you can keep your sink in pot shape without much effort.

Daily care tips

Your sink is naturally attacked on a daily basis by liquids, dirt and food particles that cause minor stains on the surface. However, they can be removed very simply and easily. All you need is some water, a non-abrasive sponge and some washing-up liquid to remove common stains. Always dry your sink with a soft cotton or microfiber cloth after cleaning. We recommend that you do this daily after use to prevent limescale stains.

However, if limescale stains occur, it is best not to use undiluted vinegar, but make a 50% water and 50% vinegar solution and spray it on the sink and especially on the limescale stains. Scrub them with a nylon brush until they are removed. Then rinse the sink with clear water.

Thorough cleaning of the white granite sink

It is best to clean your white granite sink daily to avoid limescale deposits and discoloration. You should also give the sink a thorough cleaning every few months.

For a more thorough cleaning, sprinkle baking soda all over the sink, then spray with a solution of 70% water and 30% white vinegar to create a sizzling effect. Scrub the sink gently with a soft sponge or an old toothbrush. Then rinse them with clean water and then dry them. Repeat this process if some stains and discoloration remain.

How to remove stubborn stains

The stains on the granite sinks can be quite stubborn. Luckily, cleaning these stains is an easy process. Just follow these steps:

First, mix chalk powder and hydrogen peroxide until a thick paste forms.

Gently apply a 1cm layer of the paste to the stain.

After applying the paste, cover the stains with plastic wrap.

Wait 24 to 48 hours while the paste pulls the stain out of the sink.

After the waiting time has elapsed, remove the plastic wrap and wipe off the dried paste with a sponge.

Rinse area with water and dry with a paper towel.

Make the granite sink shine again

After you’ve cleaned the granite sink and removed the stubborn stains, it’s time to give it a little shine.

Take a clean, dry cloth and apply olive or mineral oil to a small portion of the cloth. Try not to bunch the cloth so much that it soaks up the oil and spreads it throughout the cloth.

Rub the oil all over the sink until you have a thin, even coat of oil on the granite.

Leave the oil on for a minute before wiping it off.

Use the clean part of the cloth to wipe the excess oil off the sink.

Clean White Sink: Removal of Metal Abortion

Granite sinks are extremely hard. Nevertheless, it can happen that pots and other kitchen utensils leave a metal abrasion on the light-colored surfaces. These dark lines are very easy to remove with a simple home remedy.

Put some cooking oil on the soft side of a wet sponge and clean the sink in circular motions. The combination of water and oil loosens the metal drift from the granite sink. Then rinse with water and dry with a microfiber cloth.

What you should never use on granite sinks

Although granite sink maintenance is very easy, there are some things you should never do.