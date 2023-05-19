Cleaning the bite splint: The best tips against deposits

Headaches and jaw pain are often the result of (nightly) teeth grinding. In order to alleviate the symptoms, more and more dentists are prescribing a so-called bite splint. Wearing it regularly can discolour it over time – unsightly deposits become visible.

The plastic splint, which is similar to a prosthesis, is intended to counteract excessive and incorrect loading in order to protect teeth and jaws – in most cases, the grinding itself cannot be remedied, as it is often triggered by stress. Therefore, it is purely a treatment of the symptoms, not the cause. The material and dentist costs for a normal bite splint are covered by health insurance. In addition, those affected have the option of having the custom-made dental arch exchanged for a new model every one to two years (depending on their insurance company). For example, when the splint has been chewed through in the truest sense of the word. However, if stubborn deposits become visible on it, a replacement is not absolutely necessary. Instead, you can use the following tips when you want to clean your bite splint.

That is why it is important to clean the bite splint



If you wear your bite splint every night, visible residue is inevitable. In addition, these provide an ideal breeding ground for bacteria. To counteract slight discoloration, the plastic should be cleaned regularly – preferably every day. All you need is your toothbrush and a mild, non-abrasive toothpaste if possible (as they could damage the splint). Then clean the material under running water. If the deposits are particularly stubborn, you have to resort to stronger (home) remedies.

Cleaning the bite splint: tips against deposits



Unfortunately, commercially available denture cleaners (e.g. from the Kukident brand) are not suitable for cleaning a bite splint, as they would attack the material in the long term. Instead, there are now special ones Cleaning tabs for dental splints with active oxygen. They are intended to eliminate the deposits and bacteria adhering to the surfaces of the plastic. Alternatively, you can also use so-called Aufbissschienenreiniger-Sets use.

Extra tip: In fact, mild hand soap is also said to be an effective remedy against deposits. Apply this to the splint with an old (clean) toothbrush, scrub all corners and edges clean and rinse the material under warm water.

Effective home remedies for bite splints



If you don’t like the methods already mentioned, there are still tried and tested home remedies that you can use to clean the bite splint: acetic or citric acid (also known as cleaning powder available). Dilute this with a little water (in a ratio of 1:5) and soak the anti-crunch aid in it for ten to 15 minutes – depending on the degree of hardness of the deposits. Then wash the splint thoroughly under running water to remove any acid residue. After that, the material should dry well before you put it in a fitting Box store.

Extra tip: If the bite splint gives off an unpleasant smell, although hardly any deposits are visible, you can soak it in a chamomile or herbal bath for a few minutes. This does not remove any discoloration, but it does neutralize odors.

