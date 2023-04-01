A colorful Dutch oven is an essential part of any well-equipped kitchen. Used in delicious stews, soups and even baking, with proper care it can last for years. Learn how to clean your quality Dutch Oven by following the simple steps.

How do you clean a Dutch Oven?

Like any other cookware, your Dutch Oven can get burned or stained. However, be careful never to use abrasive cleaners or scratch its beautiful finish, especially on the inside.

Before you start cleaning it is important to determine what type of Dutch oven you have. Your Dutch Oven can be made of cast iron or enamelled cast iron. While enameled cast iron Dutch Ovens are easier to maintain, bare cast iron ones are more durable. Some enamelled Dutch ovens are dishwasher safe, but we recommend hand washing to prolong their life. Decide on one of the following methods to keep your Dutch Oven really clean.

How to Clean a Cast Iron Dutch Oven

To make cleaning easier, wait until your Dutch Oven is not warm to the touch, but don’t let it cool completely. Also make sure that raw cast iron is in contact with water for as little time as possible to avoid any rusting.

What do you need for cleaning:

Mild detergent

cleaning cloth or sponge

Warm water

vegetable oil

Clean cloth or paper towel

Directions:

Pour a small amount of dish soap into the pot.

Wash the inside and outside of the Dutch Oven with a sponge. Repeat this process for the lid.

Rinse the pot and lid thoroughly with warm water and dry with a clean cloth.

Now you should season the Dutch Oven by first heating it up and adding a few drops of vegetable oil to the pot. Spread the oil evenly over the entire surface with a paper towel.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC.

Place the pot upside down in the oven for an hour.

Then let it cool completely and wipe off the excess oil with a paper towel.

Can you remove rust from the Dutch Oven?

Rust can be removed with a non-metallic scrubbing brush and a mild detergent. Scrub the rusty spots in a circular motion, then rinse the pot and let it dry completely.

If all the rust is removed and it is not necessary to repeat this process, you should reseat the pot to prevent new rust from forming.

Clean Dutch Oven: Made of enamelled cast iron

When cleaning an enamelled Dutch Oven, you should be careful not to damage the enamel.

You need:

Hot water

detergent

2 EL Backpulver

Silicone scourer

tea towel

How to clean it:

After use, let your Dutch Oven cool down and then fill it with hot water, washing-up liquid and baking soda. Cover it and let it rest for about 15 minutes.

Pour out the water and remove any residue with the scourer and some washing-up liquid.

If there are stubborn stains on the surface, make a paste of three parts baking soda and one part water. Cover the stains with the paste and leave it on overnight. The next day, scrub them with the silicone scourer (do not use steel wool).

Give your pot a final wash with warm water and dish soap and dry with a clean tea towel.

Clean burnt Dutch Oven

You may occasionally find yourself faced with the challenge of removing burnt food from your Dutch Oven. Because soaking and scrubbing can damage the enameled finish or cause rust to develop on the raw cast iron, we recommend that you avoid this method.

Fortunately, you can save the burnt pot with a simple home remedy.

All you need is sea salt that is hard enough to remove burnt food and stains, but not so hard that it damages the surface of your Dutch Oven.

Add two tablespoons of coarse salt and two tablespoons of water to the saucepan and gently rub the soiled areas with a soft tea towel until they come off.

Remove stubborn stains

The first way is to boil warm water and a few tablespoons of baking soda in the pot for 8 to 10 minutes. Or bring a mixture of equal parts white vinegar and water to a boil.

Then let the Dutch Oven cool down completely and rinse it with water and washing-up liquid.

And you can find out here how to properly clean and care for your cast iron pan.