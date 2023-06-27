Cleaning the gutter: tips for clogged gutters

When gutters become clogged with leaves, sticks, and other debris, water can seep under the roof and eventually into the foundation. The gutters should be cleaned at least once a year. If you live in an area with overhanging trees, consider doing this more often. Gutter cleaning can be the most hated part of an extensive home cleaning. Homeowners should not procrastinate on this, no matter how tedious it may be. After all, well-functioning gutters prevent rainwater from entering your home during a storm. In the following article we will tell you how to clean your gutter.

Cleaning the gutter: why is it so important?

Rainwater from the roof needs to be collected and channeled away from the foundation of the house using the gutters and downspouts. Water that collects near the foundation can seep through the windows or seep into the basement if there are no gutters to drain it away. In most cases, it is enough to occasionally clean the gutters of dirt to keep them in good condition. Clogged downspouts from overflowing gutters cause water to pool above the gutter and eventually seep to the ground. Worse still, the winter melt and freeze cycles allow snow to run off the roof and freeze in the gutter. The weight of these ice-filled gutters can cause them to detach from the roof.

Cleaning clogged gutters – tips

There is no one best way for homeowners to clear their gutters of leaves to prevent clogs and subsequent damage. Not everyone is comfortable using pressure washers and some like to keep their feet firmly on the ground. The best way to clean your gutters is to use a method that you know to be both safe and effective.

Please pay attention to the following:

In order to safely clear a gutter of leaves, you don’t just have to climb onto a telescopic ladder. The good news is that there are a number of devices that can be used to remove debris from gutters without homeowners having to risk injury from climbing a ladder. Avoid using a stepladder to clean the gutters as it can easily tip over if you lose your footing. Instead, try an extension ladder and have a helper at the bottom to keep the ladder stable.

Getting the gutter clean with a ladder

Invest in a Sturdy Extending Ladder: Protect yourself by using a ladder stabilizer. A second person is useful in case you need to use the ladder or drop something. Put on work shoes, rubber gloves, and a long-sleeved shirt. A dirty job is cleaning gutters. Use a small plastic shovel to scoop debris out of the gutters. A gutter shovel can be purchased at the hardware store, but an old sandpit shovel will do just as well. A plastic spatula from the kitchen is also suitable and will not leave marks on the gutters. Place a cover under your work station to catch debris from the gutters and protect your grass and plants from damage. After cleaning the gutters, you can use a garden hose to flush the gutters and downspouts to remove any debris. If there are leaks, these will also become visible.

Cleaning the gutter from below without a ladder

Cleaning the gutter from the ground is the most efficient and risk-free option. Due to the limited visibility, you should proceed methodically and carefully. Surely it will take a little longer than if you were standing on a ladder. A garden hose or a commercially available wet/dry vacuum with a few useful accessories is often used to clean the gutter from the ground up. You can also use a telescopic cleaning device with different attachments (e.g. scraper and brush).

The most common mistakes people make when cleaning gutters

These mistakes should be avoided.

You have not installed a gutter guard

Using a leaf filter to prevent gutter clogging is the best idea for you and your home. A metal mesh is placed over your gutters to keep debris out. It prevents leaves and other debris from settling in the gutter. The water can flow unhindered through the open areas of the net, while larger dirt is filtered out. If nothing can get stuck in the gutter, then it doesn’t need to be cleaned, right?

Wrong season for gutter cleaning

Timing is also critical to making sure your drainage system works when you need it. During unpredictable weather and storms, your gutters can become clogged, which could be damaging. Plan ahead to clean your gutters if you know there will be a lot of rain. In many regions, this means cleaning out your gutters before the blustery summer and winter months begin.

When using a ladder, you do not exercise due care

Cleaning your gutters should never be done without the necessary safety precautions, especially when using a ladder. Inspect the ladder before using it and make sure the base is stable and level before climbing it. Ask a friend or family member to hold the foot of the ladder for you if possible.

You are not using the right methods

While it can be useful to scoop leaves and debris out of gutters while wearing gloves, the process is much easier to accomplish with specialized equipment. Light material in the gutters, such as leaves and pine needles, can be quickly removed with a shop vacuum fitted with a gutter cleaning attachment. Some homeowners like to use a pressure washer to blow dirt and debris out of their gutters, which is recommended for larger build-ups. If you do not trust yourself to use the device correctly, you should clean your gutters by hand or hire a specialist.