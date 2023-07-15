Cleaning the oven with baking soda: The simplest methods

Has your oven not been cleaned for ages? And it is high time to complete this unpleasant task? If you don’t like the pungent smell of traditional cleaning products, try these simple baking soda methods to clean your oven quickly and effectively.

The oven is one of the things in the kitchen that requires the most labor intensive and time consuming cleaning. That is why we postpone its care as long as possible into the future and then have great difficulty in removing the burned-in residue. Luckily, there’s a home remedy that can help you get your oven sparkling and you’ll never have to resort to household cleaners again. To learn how to clean your oven using just plain baking soda, read this article.

Cleaning the oven with baking soda: make it shine with effective methods

Your oven is a canvas for all manner of splatters and blobs that are now burnt. But cleaning this device shouldn’t be a heavy, once-a-year task and you shouldn’t spend extra money on special cleaning products. All you need is a simple home remedy that you probably already have in the kitchen.

Clean a lightly soiled oven with baking soda and water

Baking soda is non-toxic, easy to use, and extremely effective at cleaning grease. It breaks down the grease so you can wipe it off without much effort. It is also a mild abrasive suitable for removing burnt food.

To clean a lightly soiled oven that is serviced regularly, you only need 140g of baking soda and 3 tablespoons of water.

First, remove all the baking sheets and racks and let the racks soak in warm water with dish soap for a few hours. You can line the sink or bathtub with towels to avoid scratching the surface. Then scrub them with a sponge and rinse well. Let the grates dry completely. Mix baking soda and water in a small bowl to form a paste. Spread the paste on the dirty parts of the oven with a rubber spatula, avoiding the heating elements. Leave the paste on for 15-20 minutes and then wipe it and the loosened dirt off with damp paper towels. Wipe the inside of the oven again with a damp paper towel.

Baking soda and vinegar combine for a deep clean

Sometimes cleaning the oven is not a priority. If your oven is heavily soiled, increase the effect of the baking soda by adding a little vinegar.

Try to remove as much of the loose debris as possible before applying the baking soda paste from the previous method. You can also spread them by hand if you are wearing rubber shoes.

Leave the paste on overnight, or at least 40 minutes if you don’t have that much time.

Pour white vinegar into a spray bottle and spray the inside of the oven. The vinegar will foam the baking soda and dissolve the grease and dirt.

Wipe the oven with a damp cloth. If some residue remains, use more vinegar.

Place the oven racks in the sink. Sprinkle them with baking soda and sprinkle with white vinegar. After the baking soda starts to foam, submerge the grates in hot water and leave overnight. Then rinse them with clean water and put them back in the oven.

Clean the oven: Use baking soda, washing-up liquid and vinegar

This natural method is super easy to remove charred and stubborn residue from the oven. Your heavily soiled oven will be sparkling again in no time.

Before you start, remember that your oven cannot be used for about 12 hours. For this reason, we recommend that you start cleaning after dinner and finish it the next day.

Mix 125ml washing-up liquid, 400g baking soda and 60ml vinegar to form a smooth paste.

Then use a sponge to apply an even layer of the paste to the inside walls of the oven, not forgetting the inside of the oven door.

Leave the paste on overnight.

The next day, wipe them down with the sponge and get rid of all the grease and dirt.

Wipe the oven with a damp cloth.

To finish cleaning the oven, mix equal parts white vinegar and water, spray the solution onto a rag, and wipe the outside of the oven door with it.

