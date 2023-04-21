Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: the most effective home remedies

The patio is an integral part of many homes, used and enjoyed by the whole family. But you should take care of it properly so that it always looks beautiful. Even if it shimmers green or you see signs of lichen, it doesn’t take much to refresh it. We explain how you can clean your terrace without using chemicals and what the best home remedies are for this.
Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: the right home remedies for the best care
Algae, lichen and other stains will affect the terrace over time, especially after the cool winter days. Now that spring is breathing new life into your outdoor space, the dirt is really showing and your outdoor space deserves a thorough cleaning to enjoy the natural color of your slabs, whether they are stone or concrete.
Clean the patio stones with vinegar
Vinegar is one of the best ways to clean patio stone as it is non-toxic and environmentally friendly. Before you start, remove dirt from the terrace with a broom. Mix equal parts distilled vinegar and water in a spray bottle, or if you need an extra strong cleaner, just use straight vinegar.
Since this solution is acidic, you should remove all plant pots and other furniture from the patio.
Spray the entire surface, wait 30 minutes, then scrub with a broom and wipe with clean water.
Vinegar is also a non-toxic, effective weed killer that’s perfect for getting rid of pesky patio weeds.
Cleaning the terrace without chemicals: With baking soda
Baking soda is a gentle abrasive that is great for the rough surfaces of patio stones. It can be used in many different ways and is also effective against green growth and algae.
- Mix it with vinegar: You can mix the baking soda with vinegar until it forms a firm paste and spread it over the smaller stains. Leave it on for a few minutes and then scrub with a brush.
- Mix with water: For a general cleaning of the patio, mix 150g of baking soda with 4L of water and rinse the entire surface. This solution is perfect for removing grease and dirt from the terrace.
Removal of grease stains
Barbecues are common on the patio and it is not surprising that grease stains are common. However, remember that the longer they remain, the more difficult they are to remove.
If you have a relatively recent grease stain, use the baking soda vinegar paste, a brush, and some cat litter or cornstarch.
Sprinkle the sheets with the kitty litter or cornstarch and leave for 24 to 72 hours. After that, sweep them up and check if the stain is gone. However, if it is still there after the treatment, scrub it with the brush and the baking soda-vinegar paste. Then rinse the entire area thoroughly. Repeat this process as needed.
How to remove lichen, moss and green growth
Having moss, lichen or green growth on your patio or sidewalk is both visually unsightly and dangerous as the floor can be slippery.
But there are some easy ways to remove moss and lichen with home remedies.
- With detergent: Fill a bucket with 20L of water and then add 700ml of dishwashing liquid. Mix the solution and apply to the damaged areas. Leave for 24 hours, then scrub the moss and lichen off the panels.
- With boiling water: Just as you can destroy weeds with boiling water, moss, lichen and algae can also be removed. After dousing, scrub them down with a brush or stiff broom.
- Sprinkle baking soda: Sprinkle baking soda liberally on the patio and leave overnight. Scrub the surface the next day.
- use coke: You can remove the stubborn growth from smaller areas with coke. Since this drink contains phosphoric acid, it can also prevent new moss and lichen from growing in the same spot. Spray the problem areas with coke, let it soak in and rinse off with clean water. Note that Cola should not be used on natural stone and acid-sensitive floors.
- With high-pressure cleaner: This is an effective way to clean the patio and remove moss, algae and lichen. Note, however, that the use of a pressure washer is not recommended for some pavers. If you are not sure, test on an inconspicuous area first. Do not use high pressure on chipped plaster.