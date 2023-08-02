Cleaning white shoe soles with home remedies: Here’s how!

Whether sneakers, sandals or boots – shoes with white soles are a must-have in every season. They are modern, stylish and simply look beautiful. But in everyday life it is inevitable that they get dirty and lose their original appearance. Now put an end to it! We reveal the best ways to clean white shoe soles and get them back in top shape.

Every one of us has them – the white-soled shoes that don’t look as pretty even after the second wear. And if the dirt is not removed in time, the midsoles and thus the shoes will look worn and old. The same means are not always suitable for cleaning the white soles of shoes. Depending on the material and the type of soiling, you can use various methods and home remedies to make the shoes shine again.

What are shoe soles made of? Tips for cleaning by material

To find an effective way to clean your shoe soles, you first need to know what the material is. Most outsoles and midsoles are made of rubber, plastic, or in some cases leather. Since every material has different cleaning requirements, you cannot clean all white shoe soles with the same means.

Clean rubber shoe soles

Rubber soles are common in casual shoes such as sneakers, among other things. They make the shoes comfortable and quiet and are also perfect for everyday wear. The greater stress placed on rubber-soled shoes often means they get dirty more quickly. Even a short rain can make the white midsole muddy. But even on sunny days you are not protected from streaks and stains. Luckily, white rubber soles are fairly easy to clean. In most cases, all you need is a little washing-up liquid and a sponge or cloth.

It becomes problematic if the soles have not been cleaned for a long time and the dirt has settled. Then a simple home remedy can really work wonders! The solution to dirty rubber soles is in the beauty drawer. It’s about the nail polish remover, more precisely the acetone it contains. Just soak some cotton balls in nail polish remover and scrub the dirt off the white rubber soles.

Danger! Only use the nail polish remover on the rubber area and do not let it come into contact with the fabric, leather or other parts of the shoes.

How do you clean EVA soles?

EVA soles are not only super comfortable, they can also be cleaned without much effort. The material is ‘ethylene vinyl acetate’ – a type of rubbery plastic that is lighter and softer than regular plastic.

When cleaning these soles, the key is regularity. Clean the EVA soles whenever you notice soiling to avoid dirt build-up. A damp cloth is usually sufficient.

In the case of heavily soiled soles made of EVA plastic, you can remove the dirt with a dirt eraser. Exactly how this works is explained below.

Properly cleaning white leather shoe soles

Popular summer shoes such as wedges or platform sandals often have leather soles. Since leather is very demanding, the leather soles also need the right care. The tips that work for rubber and plastic should not be used directly on leather, as some cleaning agents can damage the sensitive material. The same goes for excess water. So never clean leather under water.

It is recommended that leather soles be treated with balm twice a month. If it is raining or damp, you should let the leather dry completely before putting your shoes back on. For stains and dirt, you can use curd soap or pH-neutral shower gel in addition to special leather soap. Proceed sparingly and then treat the leather with a suitable care product such as a special cream, milk or lotion.

Cleaning white shoe soles: Remove stains with home remedies

There are some proven home remedies that can be used to quickly and effectively clean white shoes. These include dishwashing liquid, baking soda or baking soda, white vinegar, and toothpaste. For really good results, you also have to get a small brush (e.g. toothbrush) and a dirt eraser. Below we explain how these home remedies work and what the best cleaning methods are for different stains.

Clean the soles of your shoes with baking soda and vinegar

This simple, home-made method is usually sufficient to clean most types of white shoe soles to a sparkling shine (although caution is advised with leather). You may already have these three magic “ingredients” at home, and sometimes they’re all you need for a clean shoe sole.

Mix baking soda and white vinegar in a container to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to the white soles with a clean toothbrush. Scrub away any stubborn stains. Leave the cleaning paste to work for about 10 minutes. It should dry easily. Remove the paste with the brush and rub the soles of the shoes with a clean cloth. You should now be beaming again.

Make yellowed shoe soles white again with hydrogen peroxide

It is not uncommon for white rubber soles to yellow over time. This does not happen immediately and only becomes apparent when you take the shoes out of the closet after a few months. In this case, home remedies can help.

To remove the yellow cast, you can make a bleaching detergent with hydrogen peroxide and baking soda. To do this, place a packet of baking soda in a bowl and mix in some hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Apply them to the yellowed rubber soles and leave for 20 minutes. Be careful not to let the paste come into contact with the other parts of the shoes. For even better results, place the shoes in the sun. After the exposure time, remove the paste and wipe the soles of the shoes clean with a damp cloth.

Clean muddy shoe soles with baking soda and dish soap

A sudden rain surprised you? That’s very bad luck, especially if you’re wearing the white shoes. And mud on the white shoe soles is certainly not a pretty sight. If you’re looking for a quick cleaning method, you can mix clear dish soap with baking soda in a 1:1 ratio instead of vinegar. This cleaning product is very effective against dirt and mud and is really cheap.

To remove the stains, you still need a brush with soft bristles, such as. B. a toothbrush or special shoe brush. Dip the bristles in the cleaning paste and scrub firmly until all dirt is loosened. Then wipe the sole of the shoe with a damp cloth.

Remove grass stains from white shoe soles

Grass stains are usually very stubborn and difficult to get rid of. Nevertheless, there is a home remedy that has proven to be very effective for me. We are talking about the dirt eraser. The so-called magic sponge is a real all-rounder and can also be of good service in this case. You have not used a dirt eraser before? The sponge is available in every drugstore and is very easy to use. How to proceed correctly with dirty shoe soles:

Slightly dampen the corner of the sponge with water and squeeze it out. Gently rub the sole – from a clean area into the stain. Wipe the soles with a damp cloth. Repeat a few times until the grass stain completely disappears.

It didn’t work so well with the dirt eraser? Then try it with high-proof alcohol. Spirit or spirit of wine would work well here. Put some on a clean cloth and gently wipe away the stains. Always work towards the stain and avoid circular movements.

Conclusion

White soles of sandals, sneakers, boots etc. can get dirty due to rain, mud and wear and tear. They get spots, streaks and can also turn yellow over time. To bring the soles of the shoes back into good condition, you can use various household items, depending on the material. The very best solution, which is effective in most cases, is the dirt eraser. The melamine sponge removes most stains without special cleaning agents and is ideal for white soles. Other good home remedies are baking soda, vinegar and nail polish remover, although hydrogen peroxide can also help with yellow soles.

