Since it is one of the most hated household chores, one naturally strives to find the most useful tips possible when it comes to cleaning the window panes without leaving streaks. Home remedies are proving to be more effective than you might think and they are also more environmentally friendly. Do you want to try it once and clean your windows with home remedies? Then feel free to try our top 3!

1. Nylon socks and lemons

If you would like to clean windows with household products in a particularly sustainable manner, use things that are no longer suitable for your usual use instead of the usual kitchen paper. Old newspapers are the classic here, but torn tights are also wonderfully suitable, really!

The advantage of this textile is that it does not pill and there are no streaks. The material also attracts dust, which of course is also very helpful when cleaning windows. And although the nylon is very soft and fine, it can easily remove even stubborn dirt such as fly droppings or grease splashes without scratching the glass. So if your tights have a run, you can combine them with the cleaning agent below, which contains lemon. Alternatively, vinegar or spirit can be used.

Prepare a bucket of warm water.

Squeeze the juice from one lemon and mix it with the water.

Now wash the windows with a soft cloth dampened with lemon water. Microfiber and cotton are best suited.

Then dry the window pane. This works very well with a window squeegee.

Since this usually results in stripes and streaks, the nylon stocking comes to the rescue. You simply put this over your hand and wipe the pane sparkling clean, also drying the residual moisture.

Important! Citric acid can attack natural stone under certain circumstances. If you have window sills made of this material, it is advisable to cover them beforehand.

2. Clean windows with home remedies – tanning agents are true miracle cures

And black tea contains a lot of that – how practical, because you can even use the tea to clean windows. What makes it special is that it is able to even loosen fat spatters. So if you have a kitchen splashback made of glass, the miracle cure can also be used there. The window cleaning agent is also advantageous for smoking households, as it easily dissolves nicotine. A protective layer is created that protects the glass from new dirt for a while after cleaning. How do you clean windows with black tea?

Boil water.

Put two tea bags in a cup and pour in the hot water.

Let it steep for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare the water that you will use to wash the windows.

Dilute the tea in this water (you can also use the tea directly, but be careful with light-colored window frames so that they do not discolour).

Wipe the windows clean.

Drain off the excess water and dry any residual moisture.

If you want, you can use the trick with the nylon stockings again to dry off.

Tipp: You can also add lemon juice to this cleaning water if you like. This will also help you get streak-free windows as the acid works against limescale.

3. Streak-free with ammonia solution

This household remedy does not have a particularly pleasant scent (it contains ammonia), but it is wonderfully effective and, in contrast to alcohol, for example, does not damage the windowsill. All you have to do is add a generous squirt of the product to the cleaning water and stir well. Then you can use it to clean the windows.

The water should be cold.

Wipe in a snake-like motion, preferably from top to bottom.

Then pull off the pane and wipe dry with a cotton cloth.

Windows not getting clean? Then you can polish with a nylon stocking or chamois leather.

Important! Work with the window open due to the unpleasant smell.

Bonus tip for shiny window panes – Flaxseed oil can add extra polish!

This home remedy is not directly in our top list because it is not used directly to clean the windows, but as a finish to make them shine. If you have noticed that these have lost their shine over time, linseed oil will come to your rescue. However, to ensure that the panes do not look greasy afterwards, you have to do the right thing:

Take a wool rag.

Put some linseed oil on this cloth.

Rub it evenly on the window pane and then leave it on for a while.

Now first remove the oil with absorbent material. Paper towels, such as kitchen paper, are ideal for this.

Then complete the window care with a cleaning. For example, you can clean the windows using the home remedies we mentioned above.

You can find more tips on how to clean windows without streaks using home remedies in this article.