Cleaning with apple cider vinegar: These are possible uses

Would you like to know what cleaning with apple cider vinegar is good for in your own home? Find out here what you can do with it without chemicals and cheaply!

If you’re looking for clever ways to use apple cider vinegar cleaning in various areas of your home, you may need some guidance. Although distilled white wine vinegar is used in most cases, the ecological product made from apples is also suitable for various cleaning purposes. In addition, you can use a homemade water-based cleaning solution to remove dirt, stains, and odors from numerous items and areas in your home. The versatile natural product is also used in folk medicine to treat insect bites, inflammation and skin problems. However, to be able to use it as an alternative cleaning agent, here are some handy tips and cleaning methods to try.

What should you know about cleaning with apple cider vinegar?

Today it is important for many people to live in harmony with nature and strive for a more sustainable lifestyle. For this reason, attempts are being made to find natural alternatives to already known means in everyday life. When it comes to replacing conventional preparations with cleaning with apple cider vinegar, it can prove to be a great household helper. Like other types of vinegar, the product used in cooking and in salads or when pickling vegetables has antimicrobial properties. This makes it a very effective and versatile cleaning product. But is apple cider vinegar white vinegar and what is the difference between the two types of vinegar?

As the name suggests, apple cider vinegar is made from fermented apple juice, whereby the vinegar is produced by fermenting the alcohol. This also gives it its golden color. Other distilled products such as grain or grapes are used to make white wine vinegar, which is why it has a sharper taste and is more astringent. Apple cider vinegar has a correspondingly milder taste, and it can be used just as effectively in place of distilled white vinegar in any homemade vinegar cleaning solution. You can use the stuff neat or dilute it with water depending on what surface you want to apply it to. Here are some of the most common uses that you can consider using it.

What can apple cider vinegar be used for as a household cleaner?

By using the natural product in the household, you can not only avoid demonstrably harmful and toxic chemicals, but also save. As written above, it is a mild antibacterial and antifungal that kills most types of mold and mildew. In addition, cleaning with apple cider vinegar can also contribute to the natural odor neutralization and freshening of the air in living spaces. Depending on the intended use, you can use the eco-product for the following cleaning tasks:

Maintaining or refreshing the color of some items Neutralizing all types of odors Cleaning and disinfecting many surfaces such as kitchen floors or other floor cleaning Shining shoes and removing stubborn stains, dirt, plaque or rust Cleaning bathrooms or toilets, including cleaning pipes and drains Cleaning furniture and numerous other furnishings and household items

For heavily soiled areas, you can also add other ingredients like baking soda, salt, or liquid soap to your homemade apple cider vinegar and water cleaning solution. But where and how exactly do you use such combinations in the home?

How to clean the kitchen with apple cider vinegar?

As one of the most used and dirt-prone living areas, the kitchen needs regular cleaning. With a 1:1 ratio of apple cider vinegar and water in a spray bottle, you can keep almost any surface clean. Even the kitchen floor can be cleaned with it, because apple cider vinegar is ideal for removing fat splashes that often occur when cooking.

Use it to disinfect kitchen worktops, microwaves, refrigerators, stoves, coffee machines or even dishwashers. When it comes to dishwashers, cleaning with apple cider vinegar has a dual purpose: it removes both limescale deposits on the inside and stubborn stains on the dishes. As long as you dilute the apple cider vinegar with water, you don’t have to worry about acetic acid damaging such surfaces in your kitchen. Clean and disinfect sanitary rooms with apple cider vinegar

If you want to get rid of pesky dirt buildup like plaque and urine scale from the toilet, you can just pour a cup of apple cider vinegar. Then leave the stuff on for about an hour or even overnight to get rid of the dirt. You then need to clean the toilet bowl as usual by scrubbing with a brush and rinsing.

In addition, cleaning with apple cider vinegar is also suitable for shower areas in the bathroom such as wall coverings with tiles and sinks. Stagnant mold can be easily removed from surfaces using a cleaning solution made from apple cider vinegar, water and some liquid soap. With the same composition, you can easily clean shower fittings and faucets from rust and other deposits, such as limescale. Unblock drains and pipes

A clogged drain in the kitchen sink or slowly draining pipes often cause headaches. They smell unpleasant and are difficult to get rid of. Cleaning with apple cider vinegar can quickly eliminate such inconveniences.

To do this, pour 1/2 cup of baking soda dissolved in water down the drain, followed by 1 cup of apple cider vinegar and 1 cup of hot water. After that, cover the drain with a plug and let it sit for 15 minutes. The chemical reaction between the substances gently unclogs the pipes. Is cleaning with apple cider vinegar suitable for windows and walls?

The answer is of course “yes” because glass surfaces tolerate acetic acid and so do most wall surfaces. This keeps windows sparkling clean to allow light to enter your home unhindered. You don’t necessarily have to buy traditional glass cleaners, you can just use the apple cider vinegar solution, a spray bottle and a clean microfiber cloth.

You can just as effectively remove stains from painted walls with the same cleaning solution. Mix equal amounts of water and apple cider vinegar in a spray bottle and your glass cleaner is ready. If you don’t like the smell of vinegar, the easiest way to neutralize it is to add a few drops of essential oil to the solution. Remove stains and odors from carpets by cleaning with apple cider vinegar

Wine stains or other soiling and discoloration often appear on home textiles such as carpets, and apple cider vinegar can also help in such cases. For this you can prepare a homemade carpet cleaner by combining salt with the apple acetic acid and water. You then have to rub the solution into the affected area, leave it to work for a few minutes and dab the stain with a clean cloth. You can also use another cleaning method for stubborn carpet stains:

In a bowl, combine 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, 1 tablespoon of dish soap, and 2 cups of warm water. Then, using a microfiber cloth, apply the mixture from the outer edge of the stain toward the center, rubbing gently as you go. After that you should let everything dry well and either dab or vacuum the stain until it is gone. Diluting apple cider vinegar with warm water also helps remove chewing gum from other fabrics and clothing, as well as wax from furniture. You can also easily get stains from colored pencils off by wiping them with a cloth soaked in apple cider vinegar. Accordingly, cleaning with apple cider vinegar also neutralizes any bad odors in the textiles.

More tips for cleaning with apple cider vinegar

As you have already seen, apple cider vinegar can be used as a basic ingredient for numerous cleaning purposes. You can also use it to get rid of unpleasant odors from pets such as cats and dogs when cleaning your home with vinegar-based water.

In general, depending on the surface or floor, you can use the natural product diluted or undiluted to disinfect anything. However, avoid cleaning with apple cider vinegar in combination with chemical cleaning agents. Otherwise, apple cider vinegar is the best cleaner for hard floors, laminate, ceramic tile, linoleum, and vinyl floors. However, you should not use it to clean stone surfaces such as granite, marble or cobblestones to prevent possible damage from the acetic acid.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

