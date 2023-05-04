Cleaning WPC planks: remove stains with home remedies

Due to the production process, WPC decking boards are very similar to wooden boards, but the maintenance, care and cleaning is different. They require very little maintenance compared to wooden floorboards. In this article you will find some methods and tips that you can use to clean and effectively maintain your WPC decks.

What is WPC flooring?

Although the “W” in WPC stands for wood, this type of flooring does not actually contain wood in the traditional sense. However, it is a composite material made from a combination of wood flour or fibers and heated thermoplastic resins. Together, these materials outperform other traditional flooring in terms of care, durability and water resistance. WPC typically consists of the following four layers:

wear layer : As with traditional vinyl flooring, this layer is designed to protect your floor from dents, scuffs and scratches.

: As with traditional vinyl flooring, this layer is designed to protect your floor from dents, scuffs and scratches. Printed top layer : Using 3D printing technology, the printed top layer gives depth and authenticity to the floor, just like classic hardwood floors.

: Using 3D printing technology, the printed top layer gives depth and authenticity to the floor, just like classic hardwood floors. core layer : Here you’ll find a high-density yet strong waterproof core that won’t expand, contract, swell or delaminate when exposed to liquid, standing water or any other form of moisture.

: Here you’ll find a high-density yet strong waterproof core that won’t expand, contract, swell or delaminate when exposed to liquid, standing water or any other form of moisture. Back layer: This layer is also known as the backbone of the soil. It provides your floorboards with extra sound insulation and is naturally resistant to mold and mildew.

Clean WPC Floorboards – Use these methods

Regardless of the type of flooring you choose to install in your home, it is bound to get soiled on a regular basis. Here are some effective ways you can clean WPC decking.

Clean WPC planks with household products: Use a soft bristle brush and soapy water to clean WPC decking. This allows you to remove any surface dirt and prevent dirt deposits. Brush regularly to keep your decking free of bird droppings, pollen and other possible contaminants. Tipp: Grease stains are best removed with washing-up liquid and plenty of water! Remove green film on WPC with soda: Green growth forms quickly on surfaces where rainwater cannot dry for long, for example because the surface is in the shade. You can carefully remove the verdigris with a scrubbing brush and commercial soda. Simply dissolve a small amount in warm water and use it to clean the WPC flooring. Remove hard water stains with vinegar: Hard water consists of a high proportion of mineral deposits such as lime, silicic acid and calcium. When the water dries, deposits remain that leave unsightly stains on surfaces. This is not a defect in the WPC decking, it is a problem with the water itself. In general, you can clean this build-up on decking with white vinegar. Rinsing is required, so care should be taken not to use hard water for this purpose. If you need to use it, dry the surfaces with a cloth or blower. Clean WPC boards with a high-pressure cleaner: If you use a pressure washer, make sure you use it at the lowest pressure and at least 10 inches from the surface. A garden hose is best for regular cleaning. Use a patio cleaner: Using the right cleaner is very important to the longevity of your patio. Always check the label when buying. Definitely don’t use a cleaner based on chlorine bleach! If you find sodium hypochlorite on the label, this is an indication that the cleaner contains bleach. On the other hand, detergents with sodium percarbonate are recommended because they create a special type of bubbles when mixed with water. These bubbles will dissipate, ensuring that any organic material on the surface is completely removed. All you have to do is apply the water and cleaner mixture to the WPC planks and leave for 15 minutes. Next, while the planks are still wet, use a scrubbing brush to clean the area in a circular motion. Rinse the area very well with clean water.

A notice! Whenever you use a cleaning product, you should always carefully follow the relevant regulations (use and safety).

Tips on how to optimally clean WPC boards

To ensure proper maintenance of your WPC planks, you should clean them in small sections. This allows you to clean the area while it is still wet. Otherwise the dirt would dry out with the water.

Be sure to scrub between the planks so you can remove hidden dirt as well. When you’re done cleaning your decking, let it dry for a few hours before putting your furniture back in place.

Always remove dirt and stains as soon as possible. Stains are often easy to remove if not given time to dry completely and penetrate the floorboards.

Regular, low maintenance can save your decking for many years – even forever.

You can find instructions on how to properly clean decking and slabs here!