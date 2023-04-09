Home Health Cleaning Your Ears: Cotton Swabs to Avoid and Here’s the Only Right Way | Health risk
Cleaning your ears is part of your body hygiene routine that you should do every day. With the cotton swab, however, it is dangerous

Habits die hard, and especially for those we learned at an early age, succeed in eradicate them from our routine it can be really difficult. One of the daily gestures that our parents taught us to clean the body, together with brushing the teeth, is that of the ears. Nowadays, however, science confirms that the prolonged use of cotton swabs over time exposes the ear to dangers: here’s how to wash it.

One of the reasons why the daily consumption of cotton swabs is not recommended is the environmental one. If flushed down the toilet, as many people do, they are really polluting; on the contrary, if they are disposed of correctly in the right bin they have a lower impact. The non-biodegradable ones must end up in the differentiated waste, while the more modern and biodegradable ones can be placed in the wet waste. In reality, however, these cotton swabs are also dangerous for the ears: Here because.

Cotton swabs, get them out of the bathroom right away: here’s why

All otorhinolaryngologists are now discouraging the use of cotton swabs. Indeed, according to experts, the risk of damaging the eardrum and therefore hearing during the ear cleaning routine is very high, especially in children and teenagers. The advice is to prefer a cotton towel for the outermost part of the ear, while for the inside the matter is different.

Indeed, the inner ear is self-cleaning: Earwax and dead skin are pushed out by the cilia that are present in the ear canal. For this reason, it is sufficient to clean the external auricle to always have perfect hearing and spotless ears. Accidents related to the use of cotton swabs are not as rare as one might think and are especially harmful to children: if you want to teach them how to use them, it is best never to leave them alone.

Another methodology that otolaryngologists loudly advise against is that of metal sticks with cotton. Effective substitutes for cotton swabs as regards the environmental issue, they are instead very dangerous for hearing, as are the bamboo ones that always come from the East. In short: to clean the ears it is better to use a soft and slightly damp cloth the outside while, for the internal one, let it do itself.

