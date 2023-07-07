Cleanser for every skin type: facial cleanser for beautiful skin

Blemishes Face cleansers in comparison: Which cleansers are suitable for which skin type?



Facial cleansing products (such as foam, gel, toner, and oil) are called cleansers

Whether micellar water, tonic or cleansing milk: cleansers are primarily used for facial cleansing. Nevertheless, the products should not be used haphazardly, but should be individually tailored to the respective skin type.

Regular facial cleansing reduces sub-units such as pimples or blackheads – and thus promotes a clear complexion. For their daily care routine, millions of consumers use cleansers that are worked into the skin in the form of gel or foam, water or oil. However, what many people don’t know is that if you use the wrong product, your complexion can deteriorate. To remove make-up residue, dirt residue and dead skin cells, you should use the right facial cleanser for your skin type. We explain what to look out for as follows.

Cleanser for oily skin



If the glands produce too much sebum, the skin gets a greasy complexion. The oily complexion is not only an aesthetic problem for those affected, but also a health problem: Excessive sebum production clogs the pores, which promotes skin impurities. If you have particularly oily skin, gel-based cleansers, clarifying facial tonics or a cleansing foam are the right choice for daily facial cleansing. The products may contain alcohol in order to effectively remove excess sebum and oil-based beauty products such as make-up. In addition, you can treat your skin with a facial scrub once a week to remove sebum and dead skin cells.

Cleanser for sensitive skin



If you have sensitive skin that is prone to redness or itches frequently, we advise against using cleansers that contain alcohol. Sensitive skin types should instead use a mild cleansing lotion without aggressive ingredients (such as parabens, glycerin, silicone and perfume). It can also help to use a pH-balanced cleanser – like this Gentle Cleansing Foam from Dear Klairs or this Burt’s Bees Sensitive Skin Cleansing Lotion. On the other hand, you should avoid peelings, as they would only irritate the skin further.

Cleanser for normal skin



For people who have normal – and therefore uncomplicated – skin (i.e. neither too oily nor impure or sensitive skin) can use almost any product that suits them. It doesn’t matter whether the cleanser contains oil or alcohol: the main thing is that it is used for regular facial cleansing. Whether you use a cleansing foam, facial tonic or rather a washing gel is up to you. Since your skin is particularly easy to care for, you are free to choose: from foaming facial cleansing (brand: CeraVe) to facial cleansing cream (brand: StriVectin) to cleansing lotion (brand: Mary Kay Timewise).

Cleanser for dry skin



If your face is particularly dry, you should not use cleansing products that also strip moisture from your skin. The clear recommendation here is to choose a cleanser that has caring ingredients (such as aloe vera or hyaluronic acid). There are special cleansing oils and fluids or mild cleansing milks for people with dry skin that not only remove dirt and make-up, but also provide your face with additional moisture. On the other hand, you should avoid alcohol-based cleansers and peelings, as they would dry out the skin even more quickly.

Cleaning tips: Use Cleanser



Once you have found the right cleanser for your skin type, you should consider the following tips for facial cleansing:

Clean your face regularly, once in the morning and once in the evening. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap before each use. Always use lukewarm water to clean your face. Massage the cleanser into your skin in circular movements. Allow the cleanser to absorb briefly before washing it off. Pat your face dry afterwards instead of rubbing it dry.

