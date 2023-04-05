“The hands are shaking.” Some people don’t know much more about Parkinson’s. However, the fact that the disease also has many other effects on health and everyday life is what the Parkinson’s self-help group will be focusing on on April 17 from 2 to 5:30 p.m. in the New Town Hall in Linz. “More and more young people are coming to us with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, some are only in their mid-30s or 40s,” says Karin Sommerhuber from the self-help association. Those affected are still in the middle of their working lives or often have young children.

sleep and memory suffer

“The difficulties are different here and life expectancy is higher, but how do you deal with the disease – with REM sleep disorders or impulse control disorders? Memory and concentration also suffer,” says Sommerhuber. One wants to convey information apart from “Parkinson is only to tremble anyway”. There will also be enough time for discussion and exchange.

Here is an excerpt from the program:

Senior physician Thomas Mitterling: Parkinson’s around the clock – sleep and nocturnal symptoms

Elisabeth Erlinger, physiotherapist: Parkinson’s moves!

Christine Hermanseder, person-centered psychotherapist: Mastering the psychological aspects of Parkinson’s

David Huber from PingPongParkinson Austria: Beat Parkinson’s with table tennis

