After the great success throughout Italy last year, the “Train Like a Champion” initiative returns to Treviso, a project in collaboration with Clemente Russo, the only Italian boxer to have played in 4 Olympics, winning 2 silvers (Beijing 2008 and London 2012). as well as 2 world gold medals (Chicago 2007 and Almaty 2013). The McFIT Ducale gym in via Vasari 1/A was the protagonist for the entire day of Thursday 16 February. In the afternoon, in fact, six rugby players from the Italian national team visited: Manuel Zuliani, Tommaso Menoncello and Leonardo Marin from the senior national team, and Destiny Aminu, Matthias Douglas and Dewi Passarella who belong to the Under 20s.

Young champions, with the date of birth located between the years 2000 and 2002, who constitute the present and the future of Kieran Crowley’s team: in particular Zuliani and Menoncello were among the protagonists of the last excellent Italrugby matches against France and England . Especially the latter who by scoring the try against France became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Six Nations (19 years and 170 days).

Starting at 18.30, however, there was another opportunity for all sports enthusiasts and more. She was the protagonist of a group training session in the gym with former boxing champion Clemente Russo, with the aim of promoting the importance of training to improve psycho-physical well-being. «Physical exercise and a healthy lifestyle is one of our best defenses to better activate the immune system» says the former Olympic runner-up «Training, together with correct nutrition and a balanced lifestyle, must be a central aspect in our daily life: important results cannot be achieved without committing oneself with perseverance and attention». After retiring from boxing, Clemente decided to specialize in personal training, promoting functional bodyweight workouts with the aim of keeping fit and, above all, preventing disease. “Train like a Champion” is in fact a project, carried out in collaboration with the main McFIT gyms in Italy, which was born in the Covid era and aims to promote group training as an opportunity for sharing and socialising.







