Today is the “click day” for the arrival in Italy of non-EU workers envisaged by the flows decree with the new Dpcm (Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers) of transitional programming of flows which establishes 82,705 entries, an increase compared to the 69,700 of the last year. «The quotas for seasonal work expected mainly in the countryside – explains Coldiretti – as well as in the hotel tourism sector, amount to 44,000 units (against 42,000 last year) of which 1,500 reserved for new requests for multi-year seasonal clearance, entries which in fact allow to the company in subsequent years not to be bound by the terms of publication in the Official Gazette of the Dpcm to have access to the authorisation”.

«The real and important novelty of this decree – underlines Condiretti again – is the reconfirmation of the release of seasonal entry quotas reserved for trade associations for their members in the amount of 22,000 units (there were 14,000 the year before), an experimental standard introduced by the simplification decree (Dl 73/2022), supported by Coldiretti and made structural with the recent decree law 20/2023. The requests presented by the professional organizations of the employers, which will have priority over the generality of the requests, will be checked in advance by the professional organizations themselves, which also undertake to supervise the conclusion of the worker recruitment procedure, effectively speeding up the entire process of the entry procedure.

«The new decree – specifies the association – will also be an opportunity to experiment containing the proposal for a residence contract for subordinate work, which will be immediately sent to the Italian embassy abroad for more timely issuance of an entry visa”.