Climate Adaptation Act: Hardly any districts have measures for extreme weather

Summer has barely begun and people are already groaning from the heat. And that despite the fact that the devastating storm “Poly” had swept over the north of the country just a few days earlier. Then last weekend there was a turnaround with peak temperatures of up to 37 degrees. Due to climate change, such extreme weather events are becoming even more frequent, and the effects on the population, infrastructure and economy even more extreme. Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (B90/Greens) wants to take action against this: Her climate adaptation law is to be passed in the Bundestag today. Among other things, the draft stipulates that municipalities will in future be obliged to develop so-called climate adaptation concepts. Research by CORRECTIV, NDR, BR and WDR, whose data was made available to FOCUS online Earth, shows that the prerequisites for this are only met in very few districts.

Climate Adaptation Act: what does it say?

The Federal Environment Minister plans to limit the negative effects of climate change with the Climate Adaptation Act. This not only provides for an adaptation strategy on the part of the federal government, but also by the respective federal states. They have to carry out risk analyzes in order to identify potential dangers and propose appropriate solutions. Federal states such as Brandenburg, which are particularly affected by the drought, must therefore analyze the corresponding risks such as financial damage and find suitable solutions. The lack of water is a big problem for Lemke: “We know that in many regions the groundwater reserves are not being renewed sufficiently at the moment because there is no precipitation,” said the Federal Environment Minister. It calls for a more sensitive approach to water – especially from industry, which is one of the largest consumers.

96 percent of all counties affected by drought

A Correctiv.lokal survey shows how urgent it is to implement such measures.

Of the 329 counties and urban districts surveyed, 96 percent stated that they would have to contend with extreme weather events such as heat and drought in the future. Another 80 percent expect financial damage by 2050. In the last 30 years, the district of Groß-Gerau in Hesse has been hit the hardest: Here there are an average of 4.4 drought months per year. According to the Correctiv data, it should also be very dry in Mannheim and Ludwigshafen am Rhein: There are an average of 4.2 drought months per year.

In contrast, things are looking good for the district of Leer in Lower Saxony: Between 1993 and 2022, there were only 1.7 drought months per year.

On this map you can see the average number of drought months per county and which counties themselves have reported being affected by the drought:

Almost half of all districts have an above-average number of hot days

These developments are related to climate change: Persistent drought and lack of rainfall mean that the water levels cannot recover. We have been experiencing such an effect since the drought summer of 2018, for example: it was so devastating that the soil and water levels could not recover from it and are still having an impact today.

This, in turn, has exacerbated the effects of the heat and drought periods that have set in since then. But very few communities are prepared for this: 47.9 percent of almost 400 districts and urban districts are affected by an above-average number of hot days. 56 districts have stated that they do not take any special measures against heat. Municipalities in the east and south-west of Germany in particular are struggling with an above-average number of hot days.

The Rhine-Palatinate city of Speyer has the highest average: With almost 20 days of hot weather in the last 30 years, it is the sad leader, closely followed by Karlsruhe, Mannheim and Ludwigshafen am Rhein. It is hardly surprising that the cities near the north German coast have recorded the fewest hot days: Flensburg and Kiel each range between 1.5 and 2.8 average hot days.

On this map you can see the average number of hot days and how many measures the district has taken against heat:

Climate change exacerbates heat and drought periods

The results of a study on heat deaths in Europe show how acute the Correctiv data are: in 2022 around 60,000 people across Europe died in connection with excessive heat, 8,000 of them in Germany. The deaths were usually related to heatstroke or sunstroke and mostly affected older people.

In this context, the environmental doctor and Bavarian climate special representative Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann emphasized the relevance of adaptation strategies such as heat protection plans.

In 2023, all heat records were already broken in June. This confirms the forecasts of climate researchers: Our summers will only get hotter in the future.

