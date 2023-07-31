Climate change also puts a strain on the venous system! Time for the ELVeS Radial laser therapy for varicose veins

Patients with varicose veins often suffer from swollen legs and a feeling of heaviness at record temperatures – treat varicose veins quickly and without anesthesia at any time of the year with laser therapy from biolitec

(Image source: @ AdobeStock drubig-photo)

Jena, July 31, 2023 – Eternal waiting in traffic on the way to vacation and that at what feels like 40 degrees: Midsummer is in full swing. And even if many people are happy that the cold season is over for the time being, not everyone is having an easy time at the moment. Older people in particular are having a hard time with the particularly high temperatures that are currently prevailing in Europe due to climate change. In addition to circulatory problems, the risk of thrombosis also increases significantly during longer car or plane journeys while sitting. Anyone who suffers from venous diseases such as varicose veins will also quickly notice limitations due to feelings of heaviness in the legs or swelling in the heat. The reason: natural cooling. The body dilates the vessels in the limbs so that heat can be better dissipated. In people with venous insufficiency or varicose veins, the blood that collects in the legs as a result can usually not be pumped up completely from the legs again. The result is just those symptoms. Then at the latest it makes sense to think about a varicose vein treatment such as the ELVeS radial laser therapy from biolitec.

However, many patients only have their varicose veins treated much later in the colder months of the year. After all, a hospital stay and general anesthesia is stressful enough, and who wants that in the summer? A fallacy, because on the one hand the postponement is accompanied by an increased risk of thrombosis and on the other hand varicose veins can also be treated with gentle laser therapy on an outpatient basis and without general anesthesia. With just a small puncture, through which a laser fiber is inserted into the diseased vein, it can be sclerosed with laser light. Patients can usually leave the specialist practice or the day clinic after a short time on the same day. As a rule, those treated do not have to do without the evening summer walk even on the day of treatment, on the contrary, varicose vein patients are even advised to exercise. Only leg-straining activities such as jogging or cycling should be avoided in the first few weeks.

If you are looking for a vein expert who offers laser therapy or would like to learn more about the prevention and treatment of varicose veins, visit us at www.info-kramader.de

Image source: @ AdobeStock drubig-photo

biolitec® is one of the world‘s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and offers in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, which is approved in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® has focused primarily on the development of new, minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universal medical laser that has a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, and can be used across disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world‘s most frequently used laser system for the treatment of venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers therapy for anal fistulas that is gentle on the sphincters as well as forms of treatment for hemorrhoids and coccyx fistulas. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate enlargement (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, was specially developed for mobile use on site. Gentle laser applications in the areas of gynaecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, aesthetics and orthopedics also belong to the biolitec® business field. The tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for a benign enlarged thyroid is completely new. Further information at www.biolitec.de

company contact

biolitec AG

Jörn Gleisner

Lower viaduct lane 6/9

1030 Wien

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33

Press contact

biolitec

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Strasse 15

07745 Jena

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33