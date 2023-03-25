E-Mail

Spotted an Error? Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Freitag, 24.03.2023, 20:29

Suicides are linked to air pollution. If the exposure to particulate matter, ozone and nitrogen dioxide increases, the number of suicides also increases.

Air pollution causes damage to the lungs and blood vessels; the fine dust even hits right in the brain low. A study in Canada now adds another to the well-known fatal consequences: the number of suicides increases with the air pollutants, reports a team led by brain researcher Paul Villeneuve in “Environmental Research”. The research group first used a national database in Canada to determine how many people had killed themselves there between 2002 and 2015. In total, they came up with more than 50,000 suicides – an average of ten a day, and the trend is rising. To do this, the team determined the nearest air measuring station and noted the nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), particulate matter (PM2.5) and ozone (O 3 ) before suicide. The subjects also served as their own control group: the air pollution on the day of the suicide was compared with that on the same day of the week in the same month.

Stronger effect on women The values ​​were low compared to German limit values: the mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide was 8.3 and of ozone 23.7 parts per billion (ppb), and for fine dust it was 5.5 micrograms per cubic meter. Still, the strain was enough. “A short-term increase in NO 2 O 3 PM2.5 and the Temperature is associated with an increased risk of suicide in Canada,” the researchers summarize. The connection was strongest for ozone. Another observation: the pollutants had a greater impact on women and in the warm season from April to September. The latter can be explained by open windows and longer stays outdoors. Suicides were even more closely related to temperature than to air pollution. Almost ten degrees Celsius more within three days meant around ten percent more suicides. However, the temperature on the day of death itself had the greatest influence. The situation was different with the pollutants: the suicides were most strongly associated with them when an average was calculated over the day of the suicide and the two preceding days.

If you notice in yourself or in your environment that someone could be suffering from depression or another psychological emergency, you can contact various counseling centers:

“Triggers” for the brain Earlier studies came to similar conclusions: a meta-analysis found a connection between suicides and air pollution, primarily from nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter. The exact mechanisms have not yet been clarified, the group writes. The suicides would probably be “triggered” by the effects of the pollutants in the brain. There is evidence that PM2.5 could promote inflammatory responses of glial cells and ozone oxidative stress. The hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis may also be affected, which is associated with depression, aggressive behavior and suicide. High temperatures could also disrupt the nervous system’s ability to regulate emotions.

Spektrum.de