Climate change and the risk of an increase in arbovirus cases

Due to climate change, Europe risks an increase in cases of infections transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, involving pathologies such as: Chikungunya, Dengue, West Nile, Zika e Yellow fever.

communicates theEuropean Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) which invites States to control the proliferation and spread of insect vectors (species Aedes albopictus from Aedes aegypti), to promote protective measures among citizens and to activate awareness-raising interventions among the general population, health professionals and travellers.

According to the latest data from ECDC – Aedes albopictus mosquitoes which transmit viruses such as Chikungunya and Dengue, are spreading across areas of Europe, increasingly to the north and west. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, vectors of Dengue, Yellow Fever, Chikungunya, Zika and West Nile virus (West Nile virus), have been established in Cyprus since 2022 and could also expand to other European countries.

Europe is experiencing a warming trend – experts explain – with more frequent and severe heat waves and floods and increasingly long and hot summers. These situations create more favorable conditions to increase the proliferation of invasive mosquito species. In 2013, the A.albopictus mosquito was circulating in 8 countries of the European Union, with 114 regions affected; currently, (in 2023), this species is present in 13 countries and 337 regions.

In recent years, we have witnessed a geographical spread of invasive mosquito species into previously unaffected EU-EEA (EEA: European Economic Area) areas free from the movement of these insects,” said ECDC Director Dr Andrea Ammon – and if it continues, we can expect to see more cases and potentially even deaths from diseases such as: Dengue, Chikungunya and West Nile.

Epidemiological data

In 2022, 1,133 human cases and 92 deaths from West Nile virus, including 1,112 acquired locally in 11 countries, the highest number since 2018, the peak year of the West Nile outbreak. Locally acquired cases were reported from: Italy 723, Greece 286, Romania 47, Germany 16, Hungary 14, Croatia 8, Austria 6, France 6, Spain 4, Slovakia 1, and Bulgaria 1.

Increase in autochthonous cases also for Dengue: in 2022, 71 cases of locally acquired infection were recorded in the EU – EEA, of which: 65 cases from France and 6 cases from Spain.

Vector-borne diseases are a public health problem

There are 100 viruses classified as arboviruses capable of causing human disease. In Italy, both are present arbovirus autoctoni including: West Nile disease, Usutu virus infection, tick-borne viral encephalitis, both mainly imported arboviruses, such as infections caused by Chikungunya, Dengue and Zika viruses.

The vector Aedes albopictus, known as mosquito tigreintroduced in Europe in 1990, is currently stable in Italy and widespread throughout the country up to hilly altitudes, especially in inhabited centres, where it can also reach a very high density.

West Nile Virus (Source: National Institute of Health)

West Nile fever (West Nile Fever) is a disease caused by West Nile virus, of the Flaviviridae family. Isolated for the first time in 1937 in Uganda, it is widespread in Africa, western Asia, Europe, Australia and America.

The reservoirs of the virus are wild birds and mosquitoes (most frequently of the Culex type), whose bites are the main means of transmission to humans. Other means, although much rarer, are: organ transplants, blood transfusions and mother-to-fetus transmission in pregnancy.

The incubation period from the moment of the mosquito bite varies between 2 and 14 days, but can be as long as 21 days in subjects with immune system deficiencies.

Most infected people show no symptoms. Among symptomatic cases, about 20% have mild symptoms: fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, enlarged lymph nodes, skin rashes. In children a slight fever is more frequent, in young people the symptomatology is characterized by moderately high fever, redness of the eyes, headache, muscle pain. In the elderly and debilitated people, the symptoms can be more severe with high fever, severe headache, muscle weakness, disorientation, tremors, visual disturbances, numbness, convulsions up to paralysis and coma. Some neurological effects may be permanent. In the most severe cases (about 1 in a thousand), the virus can cause lethal encephalitis.

The diagnosis is made through laboratory tests (ELISA or Immunofluorescence) carried out on serum for the search for IgM type antibodies. These antibodies can persist for even very long periods in sick subjects (up to 1 year), therefore, the positivity to these tests can also indicate a previous infection. Alternatively, diagnosis can be made by PCR or viral culture of serum and cerebrospinal fluid samples.

There is no specific therapy. In most cases, the symptoms disappear spontaneously after a few days or can last for a few weeks. In the most serious cases, hospitalization is required.

Dengue (Source: National Institute of Health)

Of viral origin, it is caused by four very similar viruses and is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites which, in turn, stung an infected person. The virus circulates in the infected person’s blood for 2-7 days and during this time the mosquito can transmit it to others.

In the western hemisphere, the main vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, although cases transmitted by Aedes albopictus have been reported. Dengue has been known for over two centuries and is particularly present during and after the rainy season in tropical and subtropical areas of Africa, Southeast Asia, China, India, the Middle East, Latin and Central America, Australia and various parts of the Pacific. In recent decades, the spread of the disease has increased in many tropical regions. In the countries of the Northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe, it constitutes a danger from a global health perspective, given that it manifests itself above all as an imported disease, the increase of which is due to the increased frequency of movement of goods and people.

Normally, Dengue (known as bone-breaking disease) causes fever within 5-6 days of being bitten by a mosquito, with very high fever, accompanied by headache, pain around and behind the eyes, severe body aches and joints, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations. Typical symptoms are often absent in children. Having dengue only protects a person against the virus that caused it, but not against the other three viral types.

Diagnosis is made based on symptoms, but can be more accurate by looking for the virus, PCR, or specific antibodies in blood samples.

There is no specific treatment for dengue, and in most cases, people recover completely within two weeks. The disease can develop as a haemorrhagic fever with severe bleeding from different parts of the body which can lead to collapse and in rare cases, be fatal.

Prevention

Efforts must focus on ways to control mosquito populations, improve surveillance and enforce individual protection measures.

Among the suggestions: the elimination of stagnant water sources, in which mosquitoes reproduce, the use of ecological products to destroy larvae and the use of mosquito nets and repellents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

