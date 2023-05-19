Climate change as a health risk / BZgA provides information on protection against the health effects of heat

Cologne – The consequences of climate change are also being felt in Germany and are affecting well-being and health. In particular, more frequent hot days and heat waves pose serious health risks. According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute, around 4,500 people died in Germany as a result of the heat in summer 2022. The Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA) raises awareness of health risks associated with climate change, provides practical recommendations for action and provides information on protection options.

Prof. Dr. Martin Dietrich, Acting Director of the BZgA, emphasizes: “Climate change poses health risks. Some people are more affected by it than others. It is therefore important to strengthen knowledge about adaptation and protection options for oneself and others. The BZgA provides support with a wide range of information and everyday tips at www.klima-mensch-gesundheit.de. For example to protect against heat stress. After all, hot days and heat waves are particularly risky for older people, people with previous illnesses, as well as babies and small children.”

The Internet portal www.klima-mensch-gesundheit.de provides information on the effects of climate change on human health. With the portal, the BZgA offers the general population, parents with small children and older people help to survive heat waves better. Multipliers as well as municipalities, day-care centers, schools or care facilities receive tips on how they can help prevent heat-related health problems in their professional work and how they can help people deal with heat waves well. The BZgA portal also provides information on the burden of increasing UV radiation. Print media that can be ordered free of charge are also available.

With the participation instrument “StadtRaumMonitor”, the BZgA offers municipalities the opportunity to have the quality of life evaluated by citizens under the motto “How worth living in my environment?”. Based on the analysis, changes in the areas of mobility, public space, supply, work and living as well as social interaction can be planned and implemented. The challenges of climate change in municipalities also play a role.

At www.gesund-aktiv-aelter- Werden.de, the BZgA provides information on the subject of heat stress and how to protect yourself against it. The portal offers information for older people and their relatives as well as for multipliers who are active in the field of health for older people, as well as municipal stakeholders. The website also has practical tips for everyday life as well as leaflets for relatives and professionals to download.

Parents of children up to the age of six receive reliable information on a large number of health topics that are important in the first years of life on the BZgA Internet portal www.kindergesundheit-info.de. And parents and interested parties can find out how they can protect babies and children from the sun and heat.

