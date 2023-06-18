Home » Climate change in the garden: adapting plant cultivation to the climate
Health

Climate change in the garden: adapting plant cultivation to the climate

Climate change in the garden: adapting plant cultivation to the climate

If you’re wondering what to do about climate change in the garden, there are a few factors to consider. Regardless of the size of your garden area, there are some preventive measures to take given the potential impact. As this is becoming a coveted spot for more and more people, proper soil and plant care is vital. This not only supports plant growth, but also contributes to the preservation of biodiversity and reduces your CO₂ footprint. Here are some steps you can take to help your garden plants thrive as climate conditions change.

What are the effects of climate change on the garden?

For most gardeners, climate change is already a key issue, with the consequences having a significant impact on their yields and habitats. As average temperatures are getting higher and rainfall patterns are ever-changing, many plants are flowering earlier. Accordingly, this leads to unpredictable vegetation periods, whereby even heat-loving varieties such as tomatoes can be damaged by increased temperatures. In addition, the range of invasive non-native plant and animal species is also increasing. In this way, they take advantage of weakened ecosystems and crowd out native varieties.

Beneficial insects and pollinators can be disturbed in the garden by climate change

In addition, climate change means that native plant varieties may no longer be able to survive in parts of their historical range. This means that many already established growths could be lost. Another consequence of this domino effect is that climate change in the garden is also disrupting important links between beneficial species such as pollinators, breeding birds, insects, wildlife and plants. As a result, bees may arrive too early or too late to pollinate flowers that depend on them. All of these are challenging red flags that require an appropriate strategic approach.

Grow a variety of plants and green the garden area

respond to changing climatic conditions with well thought-out strategies when gardening

If you want to be strategic in the fight against climate change in the garden, intensive plant cultivation can be of great benefit. Many tree species and shrubs are proving to be powerful natural weapons against the constantly changing climate. This is because trees absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In addition, the risk of flooding can be reduced by plants preventing rainwater from draining away. In addition, growing climbing plants on house facades will help cool them down in the heat and reduce heating bills. Another environmentally friendly way to capture exhaust fumes or fine dust particles is to grow hedges in the garden.

plant diversity in the garden by cultivating different varieties makes the plants more resilient

When it comes to plant diversity and greenery, growing different types of plants and lawns can make your garden more resilient. This allows a large proportion of your garden plants to continue to thrive in extreme weather conditions such as drought, drought or excessive rainfall. As also noted above, climate change in the garden also affects beneficial insects, which could prompt you to grow more plants with different flowering times for pollinators.

Try alternative planting methods and work more energy efficiently in the garden in the face of climate change

green roof with lush plants provides isolation and can reduce household energy costs

Similar to the example of climbing plants, green roofs can also contribute to energy efficiency through their cooling effect at high temperatures and their ability to insulate when it is cold. So by considering alternative growing locations, you save on energy costs and new technologies can make gardening easier. You can also reduce the use of gas-powered garden tools by using hand-operated garden tools instead of lawn mowers and leaf blowers. Also, renting garden tools would be a much more eco-friendly option, and you can also opt for corded power tools.

install a rain barrel in the garden and use it for watering if there are any effects of climate change

In addition, you can reduce water consumption in the garden during climate change, which is particularly important with increasing heat waves and periods of drought. For example, using rain barrels is a sustainable and environmentally friendly option. This also reduces the load on drains during rainfall while conserving water during periods of drought. Alternatives also include mulching, as well as adjusting your watering schedule and using drip irrigation. Applying mulch can also provide nutrients to the garden soil and prevent the use of chemical fertilizers.

Use composted kitchen or garden waste instead of fertilizer

Distribute different compost heaps for kitchen waste or garden waste in the garden during climate change

Composting organic waste reduces your carbon footprint, which would also significantly reduce methane, a highly potent greenhouse gas. It also has many benefits for your garden soil, as compost is an excellent source of nutrients and can effectively replace chemical fertilizers. When you make your own compost at home and treat the garden soil with it, its structure improves, which encourages plant growth naturally. In addition, the soil can thus also store more carbon and reduce CO₂ emissions on a global scale.

Defy climate change in the garden through recycling and organic products

using recycled objects in the garden area for various purposes according to the concept of sustainability

Reusing old materials in garden design can significantly reduce your resource consumption. Try to turn useless items into practical elements for your garden with DIY projects wherever possible. In addition, by recycling household materials and seasonal items, you can create new, homemade tools for your needs. Besides composting kitchen or garden waste, reusing plastic, glass and metals is an equally important step in the fight against climate change in the garden.

use organic fertilizers instead of chemical products and reduce the carbon footprint

Using organic fertilizers or homemade pesticides with a low carbon footprint can also help. When you combine the appropriate biosecurity measures with regular and thoughtful plant and garden maintenance, you minimize the spread of pests and diseases in an environmentally friendly way. It is also important to order plants from certified suppliers and to grow less exotic varieties to prevent further plant diseases and pests.

