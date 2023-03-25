Listen to the audio version of the article

Spring loses allergy season primacy. Climate change and the consequent rise in temperatures, which cause the early flowering of plants such as birch, parietaria, grasses, cypress and olive trees and prolong it over time, favor the presence of allergens in the air for a longer period than in the past and in a higher concentration. The ten million Italians who suffer from it are well aware of this and who for some years now have begun to experience the typical symptoms – rhinitis, conjunctivitis, pesky cough among the most common and, in the most serious cases, asthma – already at the end of winter or even in summer and autumn.

This phenomenon, according to experts, will lead to a 5% increase in cases in the next 5 years and which already has an impact on the classification of these pathologies, no longer considered from a clinical point of view as seasonal but chronic diseases.

The impact of rising temperatures on the flora

«The progressive tropicalisation of the climate has important consequences on the plant environment – ​​he explains Francesca Puggioni, specialist in diseases of the respiratory system and head of the organizational clinical section of the Immuno Center of Humanitas, Rozzano as well as a member of the board of directors of Siaiic, the Italian Society of allergy, asthma and clinical immunology – and implies that allergic patients are exposed to one or more allergens for a longer period of time, with a longer duration of symptoms and a significant impact on quality of life, especially if adherence to therapies is not optimal or if you opt for do-it-yourself. The situation is further complicated by the scarcity of rains and snowfalls which fail to reduce the amount of pollen in circulation”. Global warming has in fact distorted the pollen calendar, a useful tool for doctors and patients to plan and calibrate treatments, which indicates, on the basis of the different geographical areas and the surveys of specialized bodies, the presence of allergens that cause respiratory problems.

The composition of the vegetation also changes

«The trend of pollen – adds Puggioni – is also conditioned by a change in the composition of the vegetation. With each degree of increase in temperature, the flora moves from south to north by 100 kilometres. For example, we now find a spread of olive trees also in the north, with the result that patients are exposed to more allergens than in the past. If we look at asthmatics, the crises could be more frequent and more difficult to manage». «According to Istat data from 2019 in Italy – continues the doctor – 500 patients died from acute asthmatic crises, despite the fact that it is a disease that can be treated with the administration of the most suitable inhalation drug both chronically and when needed. We need to be aware that allergies are not series b diseases because they have an impact on the quality of life and on life itself”.

What is the cause of allergies?

The research has identified the origin of allergies in the genes: «The predisposition to suffer from allergies – explains Puggioni – is written in our DNA and is transmissible. This means that in 60% of cases an allergic child will be born from an allergic mother. If the dad is allergic, the chances of the child developing an allergy will be 40%. If both parents are allergic, we have a 100% chance.” Added to the genetic predisposition are environmental factors, such as pollution, and climatic factors that can impact the immune system, worsening the state of allergic inflammation. «In those who suffered from food allergies or atopic dermatitis as a child, the onset of symptoms occurs more frequently in adulthood, from the age of 30 onwards. But, in general, allergies could also start at 70 years of age. Anyone who develops allergic rhinitis at the age of 20, if not adequately followed up, could be an asthmatic at 40 and a patient with respiratory failure at 60», underlines the specialist.