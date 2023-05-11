Climate protection in everyday medical practice: Structural framework conditions are slowing down implementation

More physicians are trying to implement climate protection measures in everyday practice and clinics – however, political and structural conditions make implementation difficult or hinder. This is shown by a current survey compared to the results of the previous year, which the Health Foundation carried out on behalf of the Center for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP). CPHP will submit the results for the 127th German Doctors’ Day, which will take place from May 16-19, 2023.

In the survey, physicians were able to state what they would like to see in order to implement climate protection measures.

Make politicians, medical associations and specialist societies responsible

Prof. Dr. medical Kai Kolpatzik has been Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Health Foundation since July 2021.

The doctors surveyed see responsibility in politics, self-government, medical associations and professional societies. For example, 82 percent of them would like guidelines and recommendations on sustainable working methods and on the climate-conscious handling of medical devices.

“The climate crisis requires action at different levels. The more specific, the better,” says Prof. Dr. medical Kai Kolpatzik, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Health Foundation. “The design of the framework conditions is important, but nobody should hide behind it. Immediate effects can arise when over- and incorrect care is avoided. Concrete proposals from individual specialist societies are available, they just have to be implemented.”

Heat protection a focus of the survey

The topic of heat protection was a focus of the survey. Almost half of those surveyed stated that no regular heat protection measures were taken in their healthcare facilities. This includes, among other things, targeted ventilation, shading and the shifting of office hours to the morning or evening hours.

“Hospitals and practices need to prepare intensively to protect people adequately in the coming heat waves,” says Dorothea Baltruks, research associate at the CPHP and co-author of the survey. “Otherwise, high temperatures will continue to threaten the health and well-being of particularly vulnerable groups, such as the young and old, those who work outdoors and those with pre-existing conditions.”

About the Center for Planetary Health Policy (CPHP)

At the end of 2021, the German Alliance for Climate Change and Health (KLUG) founded the “Centre for Planetary Health Policy” (CPHP). As a think tank, the CPHP is a place for scientific policy advice on health within planetary boundaries.

About the Health Foundation

Knowledge is the best medicine – inspired by this idea, the Health Foundation has been committed to transparency for more than 25 years and offers consumers practical guidance. In addition to its statutory tasks, the foundation continuously carries out studies. The structure directory of medical care serves as the basis for numerous services.

